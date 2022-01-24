Remi Poujeaux brings more than three decades of experience in business-centric IT, including leading one of the largest implementations in Salesforce history at Schneider Electric



SAN FRANCISCO, CA, January 24, 2022 -- Odaseva, the leading enterprise data platform for Salesforce, today announced the appointment of Remi Poujeaux as Senior Vice President of Innovation. In this role he will lead the company’s focus on solving the most complex data management challenges faced by enterprises running on Salesforce.



Poujeaux brings an extensive background leading IT functions in large global enterprises. He most recently served as Associate Director of Data and Digital Platform at Boston Consulting Group. Prior to that he spent nearly 30 years at the Global Fortune 500 company Schneider Electric where after years focused on SAP, he managed one of the largest implementations in Salesforce history. The implementation replaced more than 100 legacy systems with a single Salesforce org covering five business processes.



Leading Odaseva Innovation to solve complex Salesforce data management challenges

Poujeaux will lead the launch of Odaseva's new solutions including the Residency-as-a-Service offering, which helps multinational companies solve data privacy and compliance challenges in China, Russia, Brazil, Australia, and other regions.

"Data residency poses a very complex problem for large enterprises operating across the globe," says Poujeaux. "Anticipating pain points such as these for customers, and solving them using cutting-edge technological capabilities like what Odaseva offers, has always been a passion of mine."



"Remi Poujeaux's exceptional background - as a longtime Odaseva customer, a Salesforce power user at enterprise scale, and a seasoned IT leader - is incomparable," says Sovan Bin, CEO at Odaseva. "The perspectives that he brings to Odaseva, stemming from his deep involvement in key areas of our company's growth, will solidify the Odaseva as the company where the most revolutionary and high-performing solutions in data management originate."

Remi Poujeaux

Poujeaux earned his Master’s Degree in Engineering from CentraleSupelec in France. He is fluent in English, French, and Japanese.

Odaseva and Schneider Electric’s storied history

Schneider Electric’s Salesforce implementation subsequently led to the founding of Odaseva in 2012. Poujeaux was instrumental to the implementation, and when he and his team realized Schneider Electric’s Salesforce data management requirements surpassed any available capabilities, they turned to Sovan Bin for help. Sovan was a CTA and Salesforce Program Architect at the time, working closely with Schneider Electric on their deployment. Sovan founded Odaseva in collaboration with Salesforce and Schneider Electric, and built a backup and restore solution that met the needs of Schneider Electric’s very large data volumes and highly complex data models.

That solution is now the Odaseva Enterprise Data Platform, which more than 90 million Salesforce users rely on to keep their Salesforce data protected, compliant, and agile.

About Odaseva:

Odaseva is the #1 Enterprise Data Platform for Salesforce. More than 90 million Salesforce users rely on Odaseva tools to keep Salesforce data protected, compliant, and agile. Industry leaders like Schneider Electric and Manulife use Odaseva to ensure business continuity, respect customers and regulators, and move Salesforce data to any system. A leading Salesforce partner since 2012 with funding from Salesforce Ventures, Odaseva delivers the strongest security, performance, and expertise available to large enterprise Salesforce customers.



