Leading data management platform enabling businesses to comply with GDRP now helps them meet requirements of China’s Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL)

SAN FRANCISCO — November 1, 2021 — Starting November 1, 2021, global organizations doing business in China will be required to comply with the country’s new Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), regulating the storage of digital data and setting a framework for user privacy within China. Odaseva, the #1 Enterprise Data Platform for Salesforce, builds on its leadership helping organizations comply with GDPR with the recent release of its Residency-as-a-Service solution, enabling their immediate compliance with PIPL.

“Data residency is now a critical data compliance requirement, with China just one example of a nation enacting data regulation law, as countries around the world become increasingly local with the demands for regulation around data within their borders. The penalties for non-compliance with data regulations can present serious financial and operational implications; for instance, violating China’s new regulations can lead to fines of up to $7 million, along with demands to shut down business in the region,” said Odaseva CEO & Founder Sovan Bin.

China’s PIPL regulation is comparable, at least in part, to Europe’s GDPR. It’s the first comprehensive law in China to govern the use of personal information. Processing of data outside China is also governed by this regulation in so far as the data pertains to Chinese nationals. Organizations must adhere to a set of variable levels of data compliance. Odaseva brings proven expertise in helping organizations navigate the complexities of global data regulations – and PIPL is the latest in this offering.

“As nations around the world increase regulations around the flow of data within their borders, we’re seeing the introduction of new requirements that affect how data is stored, processed, shared and consumed. Odaseva offers products that help large companies stay on the right side of international data laws by helping manage their data lifecycle, enforce data retention policies, and localize data,” said Sovan Bin.

China’s PIPL regulation follows its recent Data Security Law (DSL), which came into effect September 1, 2021, aiming to classify and protect data based on level of importance, with the strictest levels of protection targeting data deemed vital to China’s national interests.

Given that Salesforce’s Hyperforce infrastructure architecture is not yet online in China presents a significant challenge to large enterprises running global operations on Salesforce in China. Odaseva’s Residency-as-a-Service helps meet this challenge by offering an immediate solution to compliant data usage, processing and storage — meeting the requirements of both of China’s new data residency requirements.

“Odaseva extends our legacy of helping Salesforce organizations comply with GDPR to help them operate in China immediately while meeting the requirements imposed by PIPL,” said Sovan Bin. “Our Residency-as-a-Service offering, now in use with the first cohort of beta users, automates their compliance with PIPL while protecting their operations, as well as the interests of their customers.”

Odaseva has always focused on the needs of Salesforce’s largest enterprise customers. In launching its Residency-as-a-Service offering, it enables global companies to do business in China seamlessly while respecting China’s new regulations. Residency-as-a-Service achieves this by allowing classified data to be stored and processed locally, while keeping all other data centralized and delivering a seamless experience to end users.

Odaseva’s Residency-as-a-Service launches with pilot customers this quarter, starting with China and Russia. It is available initially to Salesforce customers, with planned expansion to other SaaS platforms, including Workday. General availability is planned for 2022.

