Salesforce's plan to end its Data Protection Solution on July 31 adds more challenges for organizations to maintain business continuity.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, MAY 28, 2020 - Odaseva, the unified Data Protection, Data Privacy and DataOps platform, wants to remind Salesforce customers that there is no better time to develop an effective data protection plan, especially as the Salesforce Data Recovery Service is retiring on July 31, 2020.

To maintain business continuity, Salesforce customers should consider proactive solutions to backup and restore their data – making it a part of an organization's top priorities. Salesforce also recommends choosing a data protection partner solution on the Salesforce AppExchange, such as Odaseva. As such, Odaseva solutions are ideal for businesses and organizations of all sizes, including those with large data volumes and complex data models.

Adding to their catalog of offerings, Odaseva has recently announced DailyExport.io, a free product that meets the needs of customers previously using Salesforce Recovery Service or Salesforce Weekly Export. DailyExport.io automatically exports data every 24 hours, retaining it for 30 days.

"As stated in our State of Salesforce annual report, Data is the Measure of Customer trust and only proper data governance can unlock innovation. Since data protection is at the heart of data governance, we welcome dailyexport.io, which is a great improvement on native daily export. It will bring awareness that Salesforce customers are responsible for their data and should have a backup-recovery solution in place," says Josselain Prost, Salesforce Practice Director - Bluewolf Switzerland.

"With Salesforce retiring their recovery service shortly, it is great to see Odaseva – industry leaders in this space – come to the rescue with a fantastic free daily backup offering that will support those organizations needing something more than Salesforce's weekly export. Considering data backup and restore should be an important part of every Salesforce implementation," says Paul Fayle, Principal Salesforce Architect, Deloitte Digital Australia and CTA.

For enterprise customers, basic data protection is not enough, so Odaseva provides a robust platform of data protection, compliance automation and recovery, including the following:

Recovery Depth : Ability to recover from any data loss and maintain the parent-child relationship for up to 20 levels of depth.

: Ability to recover from any data loss and maintain the parent-child relationship for up to 20 levels of depth. Ultra High Availability (UHA): For customers that cannot afford to be down even during Salesforce maintenance periods, Odaseva offers the only Ultra High Availability solution for Salesforce on the market.

(UHA): For customers that cannot afford to be down even during Salesforce maintenance periods, Odaseva offers the only Ultra High Availability solution for Salesforce on the market. Enterprise-grade Security : Not only does Odaseva encrypt disks with AES256, but Odaseva also provides Granular AES256 Encryption with the ability to bring your own keys (BYOK) – the highest standard in data security.

: Not only does Odaseva encrypt disks with AES256, but Odaseva also provides Granular AES256 Encryption with the ability to bring your own keys (BYOK) – the highest standard in data security. Large Data Volume Readiness : Fastest extraction speeds in the market (300 million records per hour and more). Control over the degree of parallelism, API load-balancing and API stabilization.

: Fastest extraction speeds in the market (300 million records per hour and more). Control over the degree of parallelism, API load-balancing and API stabilization. Managed Protection Services : Extends a team with world-class Business Continuity specialists and provides proactive incident monitoring and performance maintenance.

: Extends a team with world-class Business Continuity specialists and provides proactive incident monitoring and performance maintenance. CTA Expert Services : Odaseva's Salesforce Certified Technical Architects can help an organization implement proven Business Continuity Methodologies.

: Odaseva's Salesforce Certified Technical Architects can help an organization implement proven Business Continuity Methodologies. Enterprise Proven: Odaseva is trusted by over 20 million users at many of Salesforce's largest customers and funded by Salesforce Ventures.

"Our customers have told us that COVID-19 made business continuity priority number one," says Sovan Bin, CEO and founder of Odaseva. "As such, customers are turning to Odaseva as their trusted advisor, and we are working to ensure we can help mitigate any potential data loss issues. Odaseva enables customers to protect their most important asset -- their data -- with a complete catalog of data protection solutions."

About Odaseva

Customer trust has never been more important. If lost, it can be challenging, if not impossible, to repair. To ensure customer trust, enterprises need a single platform that protects the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of their Salesforce data, speeds time to data privacy compliance and accelerates data release management.

Odaseva Data Protection, Data Privacy and DataOps Clouds offer enterprise-class data governance for Salesforce, respectively providing data protection (backup, ultra-high availability, archiving, governor limits AI), data privacy (GDPR, CCPA, PIPEDA) and DataOps (Data distribution to data lakes, fast and secure release management).

Engineered for Salesforce by Salesforce experts and endorsed by Salesforce Ventures. Odaseva's data governance platform is trusted by 20+ Million Salesforce Enterprise users from industry-leading companies such as Schneider Electric, Heineken and Robert Half.

