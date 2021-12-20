Company supports enterprises’ ability to expand their focus from business continuity to the next stage of data management, driving Odaseva’s own global expansion

SAN FRANCISCO — December 20, 2021 — Odaseva, the No. 1 enterprise data platform for Salesforce, revealed major company and platform growth in 2021 due to its increasing leadership role in paving the way for the next stage of data management. By expanding its focus on business continuity — a must-have — to include business agility, Odaseva is enabling its worldwide customer base to take better advantage of opportunities for growth while expanding its own operations worldwide.

“Managing, protecting and ensuring compliance for data in SaaS applications has become a top priority for global enterprises, and by achieving these goals, organizations can drive improved business agility,” said Sovan Bin, CEO and founder, Odaseva. “High demand for our enterprise data platform for Salesforce has enabled us to expand our global presence, grow our team and provide critical additional services.”

In 2021, Odaseva served 90 million Salesforce users, protecting 12 petabytes of data - demonstrating both the demand for its solutions and the success of the company’s expanded focus.

A year of international growth and continued momentum

Growing global presence : In 2021, Odaseva expanded its offices in Paris, San Francisco and Sydney, while also establishing a subsidiary in the U.K. for future expansion.

Expanded team : Odaseva grew its employee headcount by 100 percent.

Strengthened leadership team : In 2021, Odaseva expanded its leadership team with the following appointments to better manage the company's growth and expanding opportunity:

Veronique Marimon as Chief of Staff and General Manager, EMEA. Before joining Odaseva, she served as Chief of Staff to the GM and EVP of Salesforce France. Armaud Treps as Chief Information Security Officer. He previously served as Deputy Chief Information Security Officer at the global hospitality leader, Accor. Emmanuel Samson as Chief Financial Officer. Previously, he served as VP of Finance, Head of Finops for Talend, a high-growth, publicly traded SaaS company Eleanor Treharne-Jones as Chief Revenue Officer. She previously served as global sales and marketing leader for rapidly growing early stage and mid-sized companies such as TrustArc and IntraEdge.

New Residency-as-a-Service (RaaS) offering: This new offering enables Salesforce customers to comply immediately with China's Personal Information Protection Law, which came into effect in November.

About Odaseva

Odaseva is the #1 Enterprise Data Platform for Salesforce. More than 90 million Salesforce users rely on Odaseva tools to keep Salesforce data protected, compliant, and agile. Industry leaders like Schneider Electric and Manulife use Odaseva to ensure business continuity, respect customers and regulators, and move Salesforce data to any system. A leading Salesforce partner since 2012 with funding from Salesforce Ventures, Odaseva delivers the strongest security, performance, and expertise available to large enterprise Salesforce customers.