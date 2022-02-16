Seamless integration of legacy systems ensures uninterrupted service, managing shipping processes for approximately 10,000 parcels a day

London – (16 February 2022) Workplace solutions and business services provider, OfficeTeam Group (OTG), has rapidly integrated Logistyx Technologies’ multi carrier parcel shipping software into its existing workflow solution to help maintain an uninterrupted service to the new-acquired contract customers it secured as part of a recent acquisition from Office Depot Europe. OTG now relies on Logistyx TME software to handle the shipping processes for approximately 10,000 parcels a day, providing full visibility into shipping status from purchase through to delivery to the customer.

OTG completed the purchase of Office Depot’s Contract Business, including Office Depot’s larger mid-market, major and public sector contract customers in the UK and Ireland, in late 2021. The acquisition also included a U.K. warehouse, inventory, and fulfilment systems, as well as legacy ERP, WMS, and label printing - all of which needed to be integrated into OTG’s workflow solution. It was essential the legacy systems seamlessly integrate with a parcel shipping solution to ensure continuity of service.

Following strong recommendations from Office Depot, an existing Logistyx Technologies customer, OTG determined very quickly that Logistyx was the best solution provider to support the integration. With just 12 weeks to complete the integration and go live, the Logistyx team configured its enterprise multi-carrier shipping software, Logistyx TME, to plug into the existing API and onboarded OTG’s carrier network.

Mark Fletcher, Group Operations Director, OfficeTeam Group, said: “Without the professionalism and experience of the Logistyx team, we would never have achieved such a successful go live in such a short timeframe.”

Dominic Potter, General Manager European Operations of Logistyx Technologies said, “Our extensive experience in these areas made for a smooth and efficient implementation, allowing each legacy system to fulfil its role in sending critical information to carriers for the efficient shipping and tracking of every parcel. It was vital that OTG’s B2B and B2C customers received an uninterrupted service following the purchase.”

