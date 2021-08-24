OliveX Holdings Limited (NSX: OLX) today announces the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: David Do and Maja McGuire.

Xavier Kris, former Executive Director, and John Bell, former Chief Financial Officer, have resigned from the Board of Directors, but will remain involved as members of OliveX’s Advisory Board, with Kris assuming the role of Chair.

Maja McGuire, new Board Member, OliveX

Keith Rumjahn, CEO, OliveX, said: “We’re excited to welcome David and Maja to our fast-growing family of companies, as we accelerate our next stage of development in building a health and fitness metaverse.

“Being able to harness David’s experience of being a key player at Microsoft, as well as his expertise in helping build some of the most famous media and e-commerce brands in the world, shows how big our ambitions are.

“Maja’s deep understanding and experience in capital raisings, corporate governance and commercial contracts with a number of innovative technology companies, not only in Australia, but also international companies based in North America, will be invaluable to our success.”

David Do is a Managing Director at VI Group, a Vietnam focused Private Equity firm with over $500 million under management. VI Group has investments in technology, media, education, healthcare, consumer services and logistics.

David Do said: “I see how OliveX is helping shape the future world of health and fitness for us all, and its potential is incredible. OliveX motivates its users, turning fitness from a ‘chore’ to an enjoyable, seamless experience across both their real world and digital lives. That, combined with its core skills of digital innovation and creativity make it a fascinating company to be part of.”

Maja McGuire is an Australian qualified lawyer with almost 15 years’ experience providing corporate and compliance advice to ASX listed public companies. This includes working with listed companies as a non-executive director, general counsel, company secretary and in private practice. McGuire is currently the non-executive chair of ASX listed TechGen Metals Limited (ASX:TG1), non-executive director of Kuniko Limited (ASX:KNI) and non-executive director of LTR Pharma Limited.

Maja McGuire said: “OliveX has big ambitions and I am extremely pleased to be asked by the Board to help contribute to the company’s growth strategy and its future success.”

On the appointment of Kris and Bell to OliveX’s Advisory Board, Rumjahn added:

“Xavier Kris and John Bell have been instrumental in the success of OliveX to date and their contribution to the growth of our business cannot be understated.

“From the implementation of strong corporate governance through to the listing of the business and acquisition of targets on an accretive basis; the foundations that have been laid will serve us exceptionally well into the future.

“Whilst Xavier and John have competing interests on their time; we are delighted that both have agreed to remain involved as members of our Advisory Board, with Xavier assuming the role of Chair. In this way, we will continue to benefit from their strategic insight and subject matter expertise.”



David Do’s background

Do was previously a General Manager at Microsoft where he led Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions, Investments, Joint Ventures and Post-Merger Integration. His operating experience includes managing global retail, telecom, media and payments sectors for Microsoft’s services businesses, as well as serving as a member of the Board of Directors of MSNBC, CNBC, ninemsn and companies in China, Australia, Mexico and the Middle East. He was an Independent Director of Wotif, the largest listed Online Travel Agency for Australia, New Zealand and SE-Asia, acquired by Expedia for over $700 million.

Prior to working at Microsoft, David was a member of the Founding Team at EachNet, the leading Chinese e-commerce firm which was acquired by eBay for $225 million. David has also worked at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and JP Morgan. David has an MBA from Harvard University. He also holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of New South Wales.

Maja McGuire’s background

McGuire commenced her career as a corporate lawyer at top tier firm Clayton Utz, where she gained experience in a broad range of corporate, commercial, and banking and finance matters, advising both Australian and international companies and executives.

In 2014 McGuire joined the Canadian Bankers Association, Toronto, where she advocated on behalf of Canadian banks on issues pertaining to developments in domestic and international banking regulation related primarily to capital adequacy and funding.

Between 2014 – 2018, McGuire was both Company Secretary and Legal Counsel of previously named Admedus Limited (now Anteris Technologies Ltd ASX:AVR), a US based global healthcare company focused on developing, commercialising, manufacturing and distributing next generation medical technologies and devices.

Subsequently, between 2018 – 2020, McGuire undertook the role of Company Secretary and Legal Counsel at US based Alexium International Group Limited (ASX: AJX), a company which holds proprietary patent applications for innovative technologies.

McGuire continues her career as a corporate consultant and brings extensive experience in ASX Listing Rule and Corporations Act compliance, capital raisings, corporate governance, general commercial contracts and dispute resolution.

McGuire holds BComm and LLB qualifications from The University of Western Australia.

Appointment and Resignation of Company Secretary

The Board wishes to advise that Joel Ives and Marshall Lee have been appointed Joint Company Secretaries, and John Bell has resigned, effective 24 August 2021.

Ives is an experienced Chartered Accountant who provides CFO, Accounting, and Company Secretarial services for listed and private companies across various industries. Ives currently acts as Company Secretary to Harvest Technology Ltd (ASX:HTG), DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC), Kuniko Limited (ASX:KNI) and Green Technology Metals Limited.

Lee is a qualified Chartered Accountant with over 12 years’ experience, including senior finance leadership positions in the private and ASX listed small to medium cap market over various industries. Lee currently acts as a Finance & Business Advisory Executive specialising in CFO and Accounting services.

In consideration for their company secretarial services, the Company has agreed to issue LCP Corporate Pty Ltd with 65,000 performance rights over three tranches, vesting over 12 months.

About OliveX Holdings Ltd

OliveX is a digital health and fitness company selling innovative products and applications to deliver unique user experiences using artificial intelligence, gamification and premium content. The OliveX fitness metaverse provides platforms that enable real-world fitness to merge with the digital universe in order to engage consumers with brands, influences and coaches. OliveX reaches those who exercise at home, at the gym or outdoors in over 170 countries. To learn more, visit www.olivex.ai

