OliveX’s Volution fitness platform joins Gold’s Gym Global Vendor Program, making it available to its global network of over 700 studios across six continents with three million members.

Global digital health and fitness company OliveX Holdings Limited has signed a deal to join Gold’s Gym Global Vendor Program, making its Volution integrated enterprise technology platform available to this leading global health and fitness club’s gyms and franchise network.

Gold’s Gym is one of the world’s most well-known and iconic gym and health club chains, with a global network of over seven hundred owned and franchised studios across six continents, and with three million members.

OliveX logo

Gold’s Gym is part of the wider RSG Group – a powerhouse in the fitness and lifestyle industry which boasts over six million customers and seventeen high-profile brands including McFit, John Reed, and High5.

OliveX's Volution technology business offers gym owners and personal fitness trainers an easy-to-use, end-to-end suite of services that run both in-club and virtually, to take advantage of the new ‘hybrid gym’ model. Its tools attract, engage, retain and monetise gym memberships, combining high-quality content with real-time data analytics and reporting.

Keith Rumjahn, Chief Executive Officer, OliveX said:

“Gold’s Gym is one of the world’s most iconic names in gyms and health clubs, and we are thrilled it has chosen to offer our Volution technology to its 700 gyms worldwide.

“Gym owners want access to the best technology and data around to help engage their members and keep them motivated on their health and fitness journey. OliveX and Volution will continue to innovate and invest in the platform and we are really looking forward to working closely with Gold’s Gyms around the world.”

Alice Holden, GVP Manager at Gold’s Gym said: “At Gold’s Gym we have built really valuable relationships with leading suppliers around the world, enabling us to offer the very best solutions to our gyms and to our customers. We’ve been very impressed with Volution and its complete member engagement platform and highly innovative web-player platform, and we are very pleased to welcome them to our network.”

Andy Hall, Director and Chief Operations Officer, Volution, added:

“This is a real coup for OliveX and Volution. We’re excited to give Gold’s Gym’s owners and franchisors the opportunity to integrate Volution’s technology to help them build more profitable, robust businesses after the challenges many of them have faced over the past eighteen months.

“Gold’s Gym members will also get to benefit from high-quality content, seamless communications and real-time analytics on their performance and progress.”

About OliveX Holdings Limited

OliveX is a digital health and fitness company selling innovative products and applications to deliver a unique user experience using artificial intelligence, gamification and premium content. With its flagship product the KARA Smart Fitness Mirror and associated subscription-based applications, OliveX provides a platform that links and engages consumers with brands, influencers and fitness coaches and that enables any space to become a personal fitness studio. OliveX has a market reach that spans over 170 countries.

To learn more, visit www.olivex.ai

About Volution

Volution is a UK-based global enterprise technology platform for the fitness sector, which offers gym owners and personal fitness trainers an easy-to-use, end-to-end suite of services that run both in-club and virtually, to take advantage of the new ‘hybrid gym’ model. Its tools attract, engage, retain and monetise gym memberships, combining high-quality content, customer relationship management and real-time data analytics and reporting tools. Volution’s customers include the Gold’s Gyms, Les Mills and Anytime Fitness networks.

To learn more visit OliveX Volution

About RSG

With 6.4 million members in studios and digital offers, the RSG Group is the world’s No. 1 when it comes to fitness. We are meanwhile active in 48 countries on six continents at around 1,000 locations. Our strong brands and future-oriented concepts include Gold’s Gym, McFIT, High5, the JOHN REED family (JOHN REED Fitness Music Club, JOHN REED Women’s Club, JOHN & JANE’S, THE REED), CYBEROBICS, LOOX, Qi², McFIT MODELS, PEARL Management, Steven Baker, Master of Enthusiasm, THE MIRAI and our artist management agency TIGERPOOL that represents selected designers and artists such as fashion label MARCELL VON BERLIN and street artist RON MILLER.

To learn more, visit www.rsggroup.com

About Gold’s Gym

From Venice Beach to a global player: what started out as a small fitness studio in California/USA in 1965 has since become the most well-known and traditional fitness company in the world. Gold’s Gym. In the last 55 years, Gold’s Gym has developed into a global brand with just under 700 studios that has expanded to six continents with three million members. Bodybuilding greats such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lou Ferrigno and Franco Columbu worked out at the original Gold’s Gym, which went on to become the most legendary fitness studio in the world. In the fitness industry, the brand meanwhile enjoys absolute cult status and has a global appeal with a brand awareness of around 96% among gym-goers. In July 2020, the RSG Group acquired Gold’s Gym in a court-approved auction process and integrated the brand into its portfolio, thereby making it the global leader in the fitness sector.

To learn more, visit www.rsggroup.com/en/left-half/brands/golds-gym/



