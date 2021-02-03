ISTANBUL, TURKEY – Solution provider Onicorn has selected WorkGenda, a next-generation SaaS Workforce Management Optimization solution, for improving efficiency in the Turkish call center market.

WorkGenda enables call center companies to optimize and automate their Workforce Management processes by using advanced algorithms and embedded AI technology. The solution provides full support for all steps of the Workforce Management process, forecasting with AI technology, capacity management, automated scheduling, intraday management, and time registration, resulting in significant savings on operational costs.

WorkGenda logo

In the context of the current COVID-19 pandemic, WorkGenda provides additional functionality for enabling contact centers businesses to run a rotational scheme between working-in-office and working-at-home. The new normal requires non-intrusive methods of monitoring employees’ activities, as well as reliable real-time communications facilities between managers and employees. WorkGenda has leading-edge technologies onboard, allowing its users to fulfill all these needs of the new normal.

“Partnering with WorkGenda to deliver transformation for our clients will allow us to provide the best business solutions for workforce management, forecasting and capacity management with AI based services. WorkGenda’s understanding of AI based workforce management business, its forecasting expertise, and powerful engineering approach will allow us to drive far more business impact for existing and potential clients. Together, working as one team, we will deliver high performance digital solutions and best path for success in the new normal business landscape for call center companies in Turkey,” said Gökhan Akar, CEO at Onicorn.

Costi Manda, CEO of Power2Media – the software company that engineered and owns WorkGenda (www.workgenda.com) – concludes; “We are excited to partner with Onicorn and jointly address the market needs for the call center companies in Turkey. Combining Onicorn’s expertise and knowledge of the specific needs in the local market, with WorkGenda’s advanced functionalites and capabilities to address local labour rules and conditions, I believe is the right way to bring operational excellence to every call center company in Turkey.”

About WorkGenda

WorkGenda (www.workgenda.com) is a next-generation Workforce Management Optimization solution enabling seamless automation and optimization of the Workforce Management processes. Through its scientific approach combined with state-of-art technologies, WorkGenda provides unchallenged performances.

WorkGenda is a SaaS software solution developed and wholly-owned by Power2Media, headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Onicorn

Onicorn (www.onicorn.com.tr), as one of Turkey's youngest and equipped technology company was established in February 2018 in Istanbul.

Having an experienced executive team and a dynamic staff who have been involved in both national and international projects for 20 years, Onicorn continues to grow with the goal and motivation of being one of the technology stars of the future. The most suitable business solutions for your needs; Offering you with up-to-date software technologies and affordable cost advantages, Onicorn also assumes the role of a business partner that makes a difference in the development of your business processes with its Change Engineering approach.