Highly Scalable Cloud-Native Real-Time Analytics Platform Will Support Development of New Products And Services

London, October 27th: KX, a worldwide leader in real-time streaming analytics, today announced that Axi, a top 10 global online broker for retail and institutional customers, has signed a global enterprise deal for KX Insights, its cloud-first, real-time streaming analytics platform. KX Insights will support Axi’s ambitious growth plans by enabling the capture, analysis and visualization of enormous datasets in real time including market data quotes, customer trades, and derived calculations in the cloud.

The deal will strengthen Axi’s trading, operations and risk management teams by enabling access to real-time business intelligence reports and analytics in the cloud to drive decisions. It will also enhance trade execution and risk management capabilities while supporting the development of new products and services.

The move to KX Insights builds on an already successful relationship between the two companies. In 2015 Axi deployed the KX streaming analytics platform to generate key reports on real-time positions, perform risk analysis, and provide insights for the trading desks at a reduced total cost of ownership. Now, as Axi embarks on an ambitious growth plan, KX Insights will provide the scale and speed needed to deliver efficient and time sensitive data processing in real-time, natively in the cloud.

Andy Churchill, Senior Vice President ANZ, KX said: “KX Insights offers industry-leading performance, speed and agility for data-driven business-critical decisions in a cloud-native architecture. With a robust, innovative product road map and scalable license model, it’s the ideal solution for a company such as Axi that aims to accelerate growth by leveraging the power of real-time data analytics and visualizations for actionable insights.”

Simon Turner, Chief Information Officer, Axi said: “We’re expanding as a business, intently focusing on how we can provide Edge to our clients by launching new products, features and services. We were reaching the limit on our previous KX environment so the opportunity to move to KX Insights, a cloud-native version, that will give us all the efficiency and cost benefits of the cloud while being totally scalable to our business is highly attractive.”

Running on Azure, Axi’s chosen cloud platform, KX Insights works seamlessly with existing cloud native services. With Kubernetes support and access to some of the lowest cost storage tiers including Azure Blob Storage, it also offers lower infrastructure and maintenance costs than standard deployments. Built on kdb+, one of the world’s fastest time-series databases, it can be configured and running in just a few clicks. It is available on Azure through the Azure Marketplace.

About KX:

KX, the leading technology for real-time continuous intelligence, is part of FD Technologies plc, a group of data-driven businesses that unlock the value of insight, hindsight and foresight to drive organizations forward. KX Streaming Analytics, built on the kdb+ time-series database, is an industry-leading high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence platform. It delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries. The Group operates from 15 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific and employs more than 2,500 people worldwide. For more information visit www.kx.com.

About Axi:

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, trusted by thousands of ambitious customers in 100+ countries around the world. We help new traders, pro-traders, trading businesses, banks and financial organizations find the edge they need to achieve their financial goals through informed transactions made on the world's financial markets. Axi offers a wide range of assets including CFDs for several asset classes including forex, gold, silver, coffee and other commodities. For more information visit www.axi.com.