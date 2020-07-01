Thomas Andrew Hobson of ES ASUR uses Helix ALM to efficiently track data that contributes to success of center and helps easily prove compliance.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 1, 2020 – Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, was chosen by Thomas Andrew Hobson to replace manual bug tracking for a company at which he was part owner. The efficiency he gained was so valuable that he personally brought the tool into his current role at ES ASUR, where he is the head of IT. Helix ALM by Perforce allows Hobson to quickly prioritize issues, and it centralizes his data for easy reporting and statistics. The speed and functionality of the tool supports ES ASUR’s continuous innovation.

ES ASUR provides ongoing courses for emergency response health professionals. It has to remain compliant with a number of standards, like ISO 9001, eduQua, and Swiss School Impulse. It also has to continuously create new courses and new content for existing courses to remain a top choice for students.

Hobson has a critical role as an informatique, in which he oversees the IT department and is also a programmer. ES ASUR runs its day-to-day business with in-house software, but Hobson relies on Helix ALM for features requests and bug tracking, stating, “My working days are quite busy, and this is a great tool to stay efficient.”

The centralized data simplifies reporting for Hobson, saving time and ensuring accuracy — especially for complex reports like the yearly quality management review. Efficiency in issues management also gives Hobson the speed needed to keep up with change. As ES ASUR steadily innovates, Helix ALM is configurable enough to immediately integrate with newly introduced workflows.

And with the software’s automated tracking, reporting on bugs and fixes for compliance audits is fast and easy. Helix ALM is designed to provide organization and connectivity, making it easy to prove compliance in software development.

About ES ASUR

ES ASUR is a Switzerland-based learning center for emergency response health professionals. It offers practical and theoretical courses for professionals looking to certify or recertify in roles like EMT and driving ambulance.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. With a portfolio of scalable DevOps solutions, we help modern enterprises overcome complex product development challenges by improving productivity, visibility, and security throughout the product lifecycle. Our portfolio includes solutions for Agile planning & ALM, API management, automated mobile & web testing, embeddable analytics, open source support, repository management, static & dynamic code analysis, version control, and more. With over 20,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to drive their business critical technology development. For more information, visit www.perforce.com.

