New online store rolls out with an ever-growing, curated selection of the best tasting, Provenance Assured foods from independent growers and producers

18 MAY 2020 – London, UK and Barcelona, Spain – Provenance Hub, the home of Provenance Assured fabulous foods, opened its online store today for customers to shop a curated selection of mouthwatering foods, only available together from Provenance Hub. The online store offers delicious tasting products not typically available on the high street from its community of independent growers and producers from across the UK and Europe.

Online shopping is a world of immense choice, but often without the meaningful, authentic connection customers are looking for[1]. For food shoppers, this means knowing more about what they eat, how good it tastes, and where it comes from. Provenance Hub helps inspire adventures with food by combining detailed grower and producer information with rich and appetising Provenance Stories for each Provenance Assured product, so that customers can be satisfied about what they choose to eat.

Provenance Hub has been bubbling away for some time and went live today with its first batch of delicious Provenance Assured foods from its curated community of growers and producers. All products listed in the market have been checked against rigorous criteria, meaning that customers can only buy authentic, great-tasting foods that meet minimum W3H1 standards[2].

Nick McCulloch, CEO and Founder, said: “After spending many months unearthing growers and producers from around the UK and Europe, we’re so excited to start working with them to bring their delicious products to Provenance Hub and sell to customers.

“Provenance Hub is at the start of its journey as we build a supportive community for passionate producers and sell their delicious foods, each with a unique provenance story. Provenance is more than a guide to where you get your food from. It’s a stamp of authenticity and quality – an identity that invites you to learn about your food’s cultural history and production.”

Meanwhile, online food shopping has necessarily increased as a result of Covid-19, but at the same time independent growers and producers are competing with bigger brands with a hefty online presence, and concerned about how they grow out the back of the crisis. With their award-winning products available to buy from Provenance Hub, customers can be sure that they are supporting these artisan skilled producers and authentic craft manufacturers from across the UK and Europe.

The initial roll out of Provenance Hub has its first producers offering their award-winning products on the site. These include Tregothnan (UK), Antheion (Greece), and Olimágina (Spain), with onboarding underway for many more every week before they are added to the site. All products must be Provenance Assured before being sold in the store. Provenance Hub currently curates a selection of high-quality honeys, teas, preserves, and olive oils, with an ever-growing list of products being verified before they are added.

You can visit Provenance Hub at www.provenancehub.com.

NOTES TO EDITORS

[1] https://go.forrester.com/predictions/

[2] Provenance Assured means Provenance Hub can tell customers transparently where the food has come from, who has made it, why they’re doing it, and how it’s been produced. W3H1 has its roots in shared ethical, environmental, and social values. Products become Provenance Assured if the producers can prove that they meet these criteria. For more information, visit https://provenancehub.com/provenance-assured/

Provenance Hub for Consumers

Provenance Hub is an online store offering customers a curated selection of the best tasting Provenance Assured foods from across the UK and Europe, uniquely available together for the first time from Provenance Hub. Customers can discover producers through detailed information and explore regions in rich Provenance Stories, so they know more about what they choose to eat and where it comes from.

Provenance Hub for Producers

Provenance Hub works directly with its community of artisan skilled, craft manufacture growers and producers from across the UK and Europe, empowering them to market their Provenance Assured foods among those from other like-minded producers, build sales and loyal customer bases in new markets, and to help them scale and grow their brand and business.

Mission

Provenance Hub is committed to using the power of its business, its community, and its customers to drive positive change and opportunity through advocating food provenance. Its provenance mission goes beyond simply connecting buyers with great tasting foods. It also means having positive social, environmental and economic impact, and paying growers and producers a fair price for their hard work and fabulous foods.

Press contact:

Josh Hoppen, PR & Marketing, Provenance Hub

josh@provenancehub.com

+44 20 3920 7354‬