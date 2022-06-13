Pioneering neutral host specialist joins industry association developing technical and commercial enablers to accelerate small cell adoption and drive wide-scale densification



London, UK – Monday 13th June 2022 Ontix, the company delivering Next-Generation Wireless Infrastructure-as-a-Service, today announced that it has joined Small Cell Forum (SCF), the industry association developing the technical and commercial enablers to accelerate small cell adoption. Ontix will contribute by bringing its rich experience in 4G and 5G indoor and outdoor neutral host connectivity as well as a deep working knowledge of Smart City initiatives to the Forum’s activities.

Ontix is disrupting the business model for the delivery of connectivity wherever it is most needed. Its list of deployments includes the rollout of small cells across the heart of London working in partnership with MNO’s, MVNO’s and local authorities to combine a neutral host and backhaul/fronthaul network. The company has also been a leading advocate of and contributor to the Joint Operator Technical Specification (JOTS) for Neutral Host In-Building coverage solutions, supporting technical discussions with operators and OEMs to realise deployment-ready neutral host in-building solutions.

“The value in neutral host isn’t about the technology, it lies in moving beyond the theoretical and installing operational networks quickly, and cost effectively, in the places where they can provide the most value to operators, local governments and authorities, partners and end-users,” said Patrick Bradd, CEO at Ontix. “The route to dense 4G and 5G networks, indoors and out, runs through small cells, and SCF provides a platform to drive the ecosystem forward. We’re delighted to join and excited to start working with other members.”

