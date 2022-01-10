Wireless industry veteran joins next generation infrastructure-as-a-service provider to drive growth in emerging neutral host market

London, UK Monday 10th January 2022 -- Ontix, the company delivering Next-Generation Wireless Infrastructure-as-a-Service, today announced the appointment of Andy McKinnon as Chief Commercial Officer, with overall responsibility for sales and marketing at the company. Mr. McKinnon has more than 30 years of global IT and telecommunications experience, most recently having served as a Senior Managing Consultant at Huawei, overseeing business modelling for new wireless innovations globally, as well as previous senior commercial roles at Nokia, Motorola and EDS.

“We are excited to welcome Andy to Ontix as we continue to pass key milestones in the deployment of our technology, further expand our partner networks, and build our team for the future,” said Patrick Bradd, Chief Executive Officer at Ontix. “Andy’s leadership and broad experience will be essential in supporting our growth as we continue to provide gigabit-speed wireless connectivity in places where previously it may have been thought impractical or impossible.”

“I am delighted to begin 2022 in a new role at Ontix - a fast-growing and innovative business whose technologies are vital to the world today,” said Mr. McKinnon. “The team shares a commitment to a vision of developing and deploying the highest quality and most up to date connectivity quickly and cost-effectively wherever it is required, outdoors and in, and the company is in a great position to help its customers as they begin their digital transformation journeys.”

Andy brings a wealth of industry knowledge and insight, with over 30 years in the IT and communications ecosystems and experience of large-scale voice and data solutions, primarily in the wireless space. His achievements include utilising wireless broadband to enhance business and ensure profitability for operators, as well as industry breakthroughs such as the first commercial implementation of 802.16a (pre-WiMAX), the world’s first national rollout of 802.16e (WiMAX) in Pakistan (May 2006), and managing to help secure Motorola's No.1 position in this market globally. Most recently, he has headed up new business planning projects internationally for Huawei.

About Ontix

Ontix is a next-generation infrastructure-as-a-service provider, disrupting the business model for delivering lightning-fast connectivity wherever it is needed. Ontix makes it cheaper, easier and quicker for mobile operators and wireless network providers to add next-generation wireless networks through its turnkey solutions. Ontix is transforming the entire process for wireless network densification by investing in shared small cell infrastructure – including connectivity – and licensing this to operators. https://ontix.co.uk

Media Contact

Richard Howson

Temono for Ontix

richard@temono.com

+44 (0)7833 693 862