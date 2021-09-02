Telecoms industry veteran joins next generation wireless infrastructure provider as it targets ambitious growth in emerging neutral host market

London, UK Thursday 2nd September 2021 - Ontix, the company delivering Next-Generation Wireless Infrastructure-as-a-Service, has appointed Patrick Bradd as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Patrick Bradd

Bradd is an experienced telecoms industry executive, with an extensive background in technology, operations, finance, and sales across a variety of service providers, managed service businesses, and telecom equipment vendors across Europe, the Middle East, the Caribbean, and North America. He has built and rapidly scaled technology businesses and most recently led the turnaround of QA Limited's technology talent business as their Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that, Patrick has held senior C-Level technology and operational leadership and Board roles at Essensys Ltd and Cable and Wireless Communications.

Over the past 12 months Ontix has begun the deployment of London’s first 5G-capable small cell network, currently being deployed across the City of Westminster, as well as forging ahead with the provision of fixed wireless access, and public and Passpoint Wi-Fi networks.

On his appointment, Bradd said; “I am honoured and delighted to be taking over the leadership of Ontix. In my short time with the business, I have been impressed and excited to witness the dedication of the team here and can’t wait to get to work. Ontix’s focus on underserved markets, as well as our growing partner ecosystem, means the company is in a great position to help our customers as they begin digital transformations with the goal of improved connectivity.

“The events of the last 18 months have demonstrated how critical connectivity is to modern life, enabling businesses to adapt and creating the backbone on which a ‘new normal’ has been realised, and allowing all of us to communicate. Working with Ontix’s partners, I hope to continue our work, quickly and efficiently providing gigabit-speed wired and wireless connectivity in places where previously it may have been thought impractical or impossible.”

Thor Johnsen, co-founder and board member said; “We are thrilled that Patrick has joined to lead a terrific management team and business. We look forward to working with Patrick and team to continue to build on the exciting success Ontix has achieved as a leading small cell wireless infrastructure service provider.”

