Amsterdam, Netherlands — November 19, 2020, Etiya, the leading Independent Software Vendor, today announced that it has been selected by Ooredoo Oman to implement their digital Customer Relationship Management (CRM) transformation project, which will manage all relationships and interactions with customers across all channels and throughout the entire customer life-cycle.

The project involves upgrading Ooredoo’s legacy CRM platform and provide a simpler and more enhanced digital experience for its B2C and B2B customers.

Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri, Chief Technology & Information Officer at Ooredoo Oman, said, “Digital transformation and the digital experience are central to our strategy. Digital CRM is important across the entire customer management lifecycle, to provide personalised and context-based interactions. This next generation of services means that we are keeping customers constantly connected and keeping up with their changing needs.”

“It's a great honour to be part of this project and a great achievement across the board to secure it in a year such as this! Thank you very much to the teams on both sides that have made this happen!”, said Apostolos Kallis, Chief Commercial Offer at Etiya.

This project will allow Ooredoo Oman to continue introducing the latest communications technologies, innovative products and customer-centric services to the growing number of customers.

About Ooredoo Oman

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG (“Ooredoo”) was founded and registered in the Sultanate of Oman in December 2004. Services were launched its service in March 2005, originally operating under the name Nawras. As Oman’s data experience leaders, Ooredoo provides individuals and businesses with cutting edge digital products and services, so that customers can enjoy the internet. Ooredoo generated revenues of OMR 285.5 million as of 31 December 2019 and is listed on the Muscat Stock Market (MSM) under the “ORDS” ticker.

About Etiya

Etiya is a leading software company providing customer experience focused AI driven Digital Transformation with its own award-winning product portfolio.

Founded in 2004, Etiya has more than 1000 highly qualified employees and offices in 3 continents and 7 countries.

Its microservice-based architecture, DevOps methodology and AI-driven portfolio provides competitive advantage to its customers by bringing agility and flexibility into their business.

Etiya provides turn-key, end-to-end digital transformation to many customers worldwide from different sectors including telecom, finance and retail.

With the “Connected Customer First” approach which prioritizes the digital customer experience and the agile methodology it applies becoming digital-ready is possible in a matter of months via fast delivery of products and solutions.

In 2019, Etiya won the TM Forum Disruptive Innovation Award for its Fizz project and the Outstanding Catalyst Innovation Award for the Digital Twins proof of concept project.

Etiya exists to move agilely beyond existing standards in its relationships with the customers, in innovation, and in its ambition to expand and grow.

Exceed, Every Day

