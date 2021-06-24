Support features guaranteed SLAs, direct access to team of Enterprise Linux experts

MINNEAPOLIS, JUNE 24, 2021 – Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, today announced their new OpenLogic technical support offering for Rocky Linux.

OpenLogic Rocky Linux Support

The SLA-backed support, which is provided directly by a team of Enterprise Linux experts at OpenLogic by Perforce, follows just days after the inaugural Rocky Linux General Availability release, Rocky Linux 8.4.

“Our team at OpenLogic is excited to offer commercial support for Rocky Linux,” said Rich Alloway, Enterprise Linux Developer at OpenLogic and contributor to the Rocky Linux Project. “With the deep expertise we have on our team, we are uniquely positioned to offer top notch support and services for Rocky Linux.”

In addition to its new Rocky Linux support offering, OpenLogic now offers SLA-backed support packages for fellow CentOS alternative AlmaLinux — further bolstering their presence as a leading support vendor for open source Enterprise Linux distributions.

“For enterprise organizations, choosing the right operating system can impact everything from developer success to business bottom line,” said Rod Cope, Chief Technology Officer at Perforce Software. “For those who want the cost savings of an open source Enterprise Linux distribution like Rocky Linux, having expert technical support at your disposal is critical to both short and long-term success.”

For organizations considering a CentOS alternative like Rocky Linux, OpenLogic is offering a free, one-hour consultation with an Enterprise Linux expert to help explore their options. Learn more by visiting: https://www.openlogic.com/enterprise-support-centos/centos-consultation

To learn more about OpenLogic Enterprise Linux support, please visit: https://www.openlogic.com/solutions/enterprise-linux-support

About OpenLogic

OpenLogic by Perforce provides end to end enterprise support and services for organizations using open source software in their infrastructure.

With support for over 400 open source packages, guaranteed SLAs, and direct access to highly-experienced Enterprise Architects, OpenLogic customers receive a consolidated and holistic open source support solution through our 24x7 ticket-based support, professional services and training.



Learn more about how OpenLogic can help support and improve your integrated open source by visiting www.openlogic.com.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Privately held and funded by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners, our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world’s leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

# # #

Media Contacts

PERFORCE U.S.

Olivia Savage

PAN Communications

Ph: +1 617 502 4300

perforce@pancomm.com



PERFORCE UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 118 328 0180

perforcepr@ambrosecomms.com