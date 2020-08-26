Minneapolis, August 26, 2020 – OpenLogic by Perforce, the leading provider in agnostic open source support, announces Open@Home, a free, all-virtual conference for its growing OpenLogic customer base and broader open source community.

IBM recently signed up as a platinum sponsor and keynote speaker for the event, which is taking place on Wednesday, September 16, and includes live and recorded sessions on open source technologies, adoption trends, and best practices.

Open@Home

The virtual conference coincides with increasing market trends of open source adoption and a developing need for support vendor consolidation.

“As our customer base continues to consume open source software at an astronomical rate, the need for proper curation and consolidation of open source is becoming a central concern for a lot of businesses,” says Justin Reock, Chief Architect for OpenLogic and Perforce. “While we’re all adapting to a changing world, we wanted to share what we’re seeing in the various communities we work with and enable you to make quick but informed decisions around the free software you build solutions with. That’s why we’re hosting Open@Home.”

Open@Home is free for anyone in the open source community, with an optional VIP group package that includes exclusive content, custom whiteboarding sessions (scheduled separately from the live event), and conference swag mailed prior to the event.

Attendees of Open@Home will come away having learned how to:

Help IT and Dev staff efficiently collaborate with open source technology.

Design and build business infrastructure with free and open source software.

Better implement modern open source programming languages and frameworks.

To register for a free ticket to attend Open@Home, go to openlogic.com/open-at-home. Stay up to date on the conference happenings on Twitter and share your experience with the hashtag #OpenAtHome2020!

About OpenLogic

OpenLogic provides enterprise-level support and services for organizations using open source software as part of their infrastructure and application stacks.

OpenLogic’s team of experienced enterprise architects delivers commercial SLAs for critical open source packages including key enterprise components and platforms such as CentOS, OpenJDK, Jenkins CI, Apache, Docker, and Kubernetes.

For more information, visit www.openlogic.com.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. With a portfolio of scalable DevOps solutions, we help modern enterprises overcome complex product development challenges by improving productivity, visibility, and security throughout the product lifecycle.

Our portfolio includes solutions for Agile planning & ALM, API management, automated mobile & web testing, embeddable analytics, open source support, repository management, static & dynamic code analysis, version control, and more.

With over 15,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to drive their business critical technology development.

For more information, visit www.perforce.com.