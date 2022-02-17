London, UK – 17th February 2022 – OpenPayd, a leading global payments and banking-as-a-service platform has today announced the appointment of Daniel Belda as its Head of Product Strategy. Belda will define the go-to market approach for OpenPayd’s embedded finance and BaaS product suite, oversee the continuous improvement of its services and build new fintech propositions for its diverse set of clients.

Daniel Belda, Head of Product Strategy

Prior to joining OpenPayd, Belda spent just under five years in senior positions at Worldpay, developing a domestic acquiring solution for the Brazilian market and left the business as VP of Digital Content and Gaming. Belda also led expansion for Open Banking provider Yolt, where he supported the roll out of its e-money account and debit card.

Over the course of his career Belda has developed a deep knowledge of the global e-commerce payments landscape. His appointment comes as the fast-growing fintech pushes ahead with an ambitious roadmap that will see its rapid expansion intensify during 2022.

“Payments are changing - from the methods to the companies facilitating them and embedded finance is the driving force behind this change,” said Daniel Belda, Head of Product Strategy at OpenPayd. “Through the OpenPayd platform businesses are able to bring these embedded finance capabilities to life. I’m excited to be on this journey with them, overseeing the work of our product team and supporting OpenPayd’s significant growth around the world.”

About OpenPayd

OpenPayd is a leading global payments and banking-as-a-service platform for the digital economy. Through its API-driven technology, businesses can embed financial services into their products and create the seamless user experiences needed to drive business growth.

OpenPayd’s platform removes the need to contract with multiple providers for different services and across different markets. Instead, businesses can access accounts, FX, international and domestic payments, acquiring and Open Banking services globally via a single API integration. With licensing across the UK, Europe, Canada and others, OpenPayd is committed to providing businesses with a fully compliant solution across all markets, leaving your business to focus on growth.

For additional information on OpenPayd, please visit https://openpayd.com/.

