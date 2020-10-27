London, UK, 27th October—OpenPayd, the API-led Banking-as-a-Service provider, today announced the launch of InstantFX, its FX-as-a-Service product that provides clients with real-time trading, putting an end to the need for batch processing.

Uniquely, it gives OpenPayd customers the ability to offer automated mid-market spot rates in 18 currencies* delivered either through a web front end or an API for full integration. Clients are able to hold funds in a currency wallet and pay out these currencies through a number of payment networks, including FPS, CHAPS, SEPA and SEPA INSTANT. In an update scheduled to roll out before the end of the year, InstantFX will also add real-time settlement, plus the ability to pay out USD via SWIFT, ACH, and Wire.

Thanks to OpenPayd’s global network of partners, InstantFX offers an unrivalled range of exotic payment corridors, including access to UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico.

InstantFX is delivered through OpenPayd’s Banking-as-a-Service platform and can be seamlessly integrated with clients’ existing technology through an API.

Commenting on the launch of InstantFX, OpenPayd CEO Iana Dimitrova said:

“Covid is killing cash and accelerating the rise of digital payments. This is creating opportunity for firms that can offer real-time, frictionless and intuitive payment experiences. Seamless foreign exchange is a big but complex part of that for which many firms still rely on batch processing.”

“Not only is this a huge capital outlay, it does not provide the speed of settlement and competitive rates that these businesses need to grow in these volatile times. The launch of InstantFX ensures that our customers can trade easily and cost-effectively, and OpenPayd’s simple integration—designed by developers for developers—means they can go to market with speed.”

*The 18 currencies are: AED, AUD, CAD, CHF, CZK, DKK, EUR, GBP, HKD, HUF, JPY, NOK, NZD, SAR, SEK, SGD, USD, ZAR.

