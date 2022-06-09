Convenient, Fast, Enterprise Grade Secure Public Wi-Fi Showcased in Chicago

Chicago, USA, June 9 2022: The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) today announced that it will provide Wireless Global Congress attendees and visitors with free, seamless access to OpenRoaming™ Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the conference, held June 6-9 at the Hilton Palmer House Hotel in Chicago. Visitors to the conference area of the hotel can use WBA OpenRoaming to get and stay securely connected throughout the 4 days, including at the hotel and other select OpenRoaming-enabled venues.

Now available at over 1 million hotspots worldwide, WBA OpenRoaming frees users from the need to constantly re-register or re-enter log-in credentials — all while maintaining enterprise-grade security and privacy. The WBA OpenRoaming standard also enables enterprises, device OEMs, service providers and others to provide performance guarantees and — with Wi-Fi 6 and 6E— a carrier-grade experience as users roam between different public/private Wi-Fi realms.

OpenRoaming Live, Chicago, has been made possible by WBA in conjunction with, Agreefy, AT&T, Boingo, Cisco, CommScope, GlobalReach Technology, Intel, Hilton, MiniMe Labs, Single Digits and Wefi.

Initially showcased at MWC Barcelona 2022, OpenRoaming Live, demonstrates the standard’s industry-first combination of convenience, security and performance. To begin using OpenRoaming, WGC attendees and visitors simply download an OpenRoaming credential, accept the terms and conditions and they are online – if accessing from a Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel phone, they simply select OpenRoaming in the network options and they will automatically connect. With OpenRoaming they will only have to connect once and thereafter will automatically connect in any OpenRoaming-enabled hotspot they visit.

Launched in May 2020, the WBA has just launched Release 3 of the WBA OpenRoaming standard, which will make the business and commercial aspects of roaming easier than ever before and importantly, cut back on hundreds of hours of legal and administrative time when establishing roaming settlement agreements.

Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, said: “For over 16 years, Wi-FI has blanketed Chicago, enabling visitors and residents to stay connected throughout the city. At Wireless Global Congress, WBA OpenRoaming Live will showcase how the OpenRoaming standard is taking that convenience to the next level by enabling attendees to log in only once to maintain a secure, carrier-grade connection at Palmer House and at 845 N Michigan Avenue. And with over 1 million OpenRoaming hotspots worldwide, Wireless Global Congress can enjoy that same combination of convenience, performance and security when they return home.”

Bart Giordano, SVP and GM at Ruckus Networks, CommScope said: "By making OpenRoaming Wi-Fi hotspots available throughout the conference, we have demonstrated just how powerful OpenRoaming can be in providing a once-and-done style seamless and secure connectivity across multiple venues. We are hopeful that recently launched OpenRoaming Release 3 will further accelerate the adoption of OpenRoaming by providing an easier and scalable commercial framework, enhanced security, and simplified management via automation."

OpenRoaming Demonstrations at Wireless Global Congress:

At the event there were also demonstrations to showcase how OpenRoaming is evolving:

Inflight Experience –The WBA Inflight Workgroup members, lead by Deutsche Telekom, GlobalReach Technology, Inmarsat, Single Digits and Viasat demonstrated how OpenRoaming connectivity provided on airplanes can be achieved. Following the recent launch of the In-Flight whitepaper to WBA members, it shows the incremental improvements to user experience afforded by Passpoint®, with the use of OpenRoaming and other technologies allowing users with pre-provisioned devices to experience, friction-free access to inflight systems for both inflight entertainment and internet access.

OpenRoaming for PCs - Intel and AT&T demonstrated PCs connecting with OpenRoaming for the very first-time, using an Intel-powered PC with an AT&T SIM card. In addition, Intel and Single Digits demonstrated a concept to rapidly broaden adoption of OpenRoaming through an online portal. This portal will be available for public preview and can be used to pre-provision Intel-based PCs for OpenRoaming.

Trial Network – Intel, working in collaboration with Cisco, also announced the launch of an OpenRoaming trial network at its Casper test facility in Oregon. Intel will use this network to expand its testing for OpenRoaming for PCs and to engage more partners on this effort.

TIP OpenWi-Fi – TIP OpenWiFi partners NetExperience, ActionTec and Edgecore networks will be collectively demonstrating OpenRoaming access across multi-vendor networks at the WBA’s Wireless Global Congress in Chicago. The demonstration will showcase Boingo and AT&T subscribers seamlessly joining a disaggregated Enterprise Wi-Fi software stack running on multiple TIP OpenWiFi compatible APs. available from different hardware manufacturers, with a NetExperience Cloud Controller fully coordinating and optimizing the required WLAN network settings providing high Quality of Experience to subscribers connected via different vendor APs.

About the Wireless Broadband Alliance

Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is the global organization that connects people with the latest Wi-Fi initiatives. Founded in 2003, the vision of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is to drive seamless, interoperable service experiences via Wi-Fi within the global wireless ecosystem. WBA’s mission is to enable collaboration between service providers, technology companies, cities, regulators and organizations to achieve that vision. WBA’s membership is comprised of major operators, identity providers and leading technology companies across the Wi-Fi ecosystem with the shared vision.

WBA undertakes programs and activities to address business and technical issues, as well as opportunities, for member companies. WBA work areas include standards development, industry guidelines, trials, certification and advocacy. Its key programs include NextGen Wi-Fi, OpenRoaming, 5G, IoT, Testing & Interoperability and Policy & Regulatory Affairs, with member-led Work Groups dedicated to resolving standards and technical issues to promote end-to-end services and accelerate business opportunities.

The WBA Board includes Airties, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Broadcom, BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Deutsche Telekom AG, Google, Intel and Viasat. For the complete list of current WBA members, click here: https://wballiance.com/join-us/current-members/

