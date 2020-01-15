New solution will support redONE’s regional growth

Dublin, 15 January 2020: Openet, a leader in the supply of Digital and 5G BSS, today announced that it is working with MDS Global, a BSS-as-a-service provider, to deliver a Policy and Charging Control solution (PCC) to redONE, a Malaysian Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO). The partnership will see Openet and MDS Global help redONE expand its regional footprint to Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Openet will support MDS Global as it rolls out its VNOnDemand BSS-as-a-service solution for redONE. Openet will provide its real-time charging and policy control systems.

Openet and MDS Global were chosen by redONE for their ability to meet the flexibility, functionality and service requirements of redONE. MDS Global’s VNOnDemand solution is specifically configured to provide fixed and mobile Virtual Network Operators and Enterprises (VNO/Es) and brand entrants the freedom they need to deliver profitable services. The solution uses a pay-as-you-grow model, and manages monetisation, assurance and data-driven engagement, while minimising new expenditure and skills for the operator.

redONE is the first MVNO in Malaysia to provide affordable post-paid services and a variety of other competitive mobile plans that traditional mobile network operators do not usually feature, including unlimited calls even with a zero-credit balance, and a paperless postpaid sales platform.

Farid Yunus, Group CEO at redONE said, "To get where we are today in Malaysia, we engineered a complex BSS system in-house. With our regional expansion and growing subscribers, however, we now require strong best-of-breed technology partners. By utilising MDS Global's VNOnDemand solution, we can continue to take redONE on its journey to become the largest MVNO in the ASEAN region."

Gary Bunney, CEO, MDS Global, said, "We are proud to have been chosen by redONE as their BSS Partner. With an established subscriber base of more than 1.2 million users in Malaysia alone, redONE have proven the success of a compelling business model". He continues, "The fact that the vast majority of their subscribers are postpaid underlines redONE's astute understanding of their market, ensuring they are well positioned to take their successful model into the rest of South East Asia. We are delighted to work with redONE, to facilitate and enhance their BSS capabilities today and in the future, as they expand across South East Asia."

Commenting on the announcement, Paul Saunders, GVP Sales and Services, Openet, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with MDS Global on this project. It’s an exciting time for redONE; the MVNO has seen successes in Malaysia and Singapore and is now ready to expand its regional footprint. To do that, it needs the right digital BSS solution to be able to properly monetise these new opportunities. We’re excited to have been chosen by redONE, alongside MDS Global, to deliver a dynamic, agile and flexible BSS solution, perfectly tailored for the needs of an MVNO.”

About Openet

Openet provides Digital and 5G BSS to enable service providers to create new revenues from digital services, improve customer engagement and be ready for the opportunities from 5G. Our solutions enable service providers to be more agile, innovative and enjoy a faster time to value.

From monetizing content and data services over 4G to enabling innovative enterprise IoT offers over 5G, Openet’s Digital and 5G BSS offers a fast and agile alternative to the large legacy companies whose track record of over-charging and under delivering has resulted in high failure rates of large scale transformation projects.

Since its foundation in 1999, Openet has been at the forefront of telecoms software development and innovation. Our success is personified by the many long-term relationships it has fostered with the largest, most progressive, and demanding operators across the globe. For more information visit www.openet.com.