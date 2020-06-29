Lebara to run Openet’s Evolved Charging Suite on AWS in Five European countries

Dublin, 29th June 2020: Openet, a leader in the supply of Digital BSS, today announced it will deliver a comprehensive charging solution to Lebara in Europe leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS). Openet will deploy its Evolved Charging Suite—running on AWS and managed by Rackspace—to support Lebara in five European countries.

Lebara’s decision to work with Openet and AWS comes as the company bolsters its ambitions to become a cloud-based mobile service provider. Openet’s solution leveraging AWS is designed to deliver increased agility and efficiency, increase the range of offers available to Lebara’s customers while enhancing the overall service experience to users in the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands, France and Germany.

Torsten Minkwitz, CTO, Lebara, commented on the collaboration: “The cloud-native charging system from Openet gives us so much flexibility in how we develop, rate and monetise services. This, combined with our passion to deliver an amazing customer experience, will provide Lebara with a platform for growth.”

Kyle Lichtenberg, Worldwide Partner Technology Lead, Amazon Web Services, Inc., “We look forward to working with Lebara and Openet to help both companies leverage the value of the cloud and microservices based architecture so that Lebara can bring new products to market faster, introduce new business models, and deliver excellent customer experience while reducing its IT operating costs.”

Paul Saunders, GVP Sales, Openet, “We’re honoured that Lebara has selected Openet to provide real-time charging for its business in Europe. The investment we made in re-designing our software to be truly cloud-native is paying off as our partners, like Lebara, will benefit from significant efficiency gains and cost savings that can be made by embracing cloud-native technologies. Openet looks forward to a long and successful relationship with Lebara and AWS”.

