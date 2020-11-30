“As the consumption of data increases exponentially, with further growth predicted in the future from technological advancements and consumers becoming dependent on more bandwidth-hungry applications, operators must densify the network to keep up with continuous network upgrade requirements,” Fabian Huber, Market Unit Manager Communication at HUBER+SUHNER, advised today.

This rise in global data consumption requires even more network capacity worldwide. However, with reduced space, poor accessibility and growing numbers of new sites, operators are often confronted with a number of challenges when building or renewing wireless networks.

HUBER+SUHNER logo

According to Huber, there are fundamentally four things to consider when it comes to the building and renewal of network infrastructure, including air interface, location, energy, and network connection. These four aspects decide if and how wireless infrastructure is deployed and ultimately, are the main considerations behind the business case for each cell site.

“With the availability of physical assets differing from one cell site to the next, operators must work with partners who have extensive experience and solutions in a varying range of applications,” emphasised Huber. “While the solution is conceptually easy and can be achieved by densifying the network and therefore reducing the cell site size, operators must deploy solutions specific to the requirements of that site: customised where necessary, and as standardised as possible.”

The sheer volume of variances of sites is challenging to tackle, however Huber went on to explain that there are seven main application types that share similar physical assets or the same potential solution set. These include advertisement pillars, bus shelters, streetlights, department stores, in-building coverage, and campuses and play a vital role in the increased capacity of networks worldwide.

“At HUBER+SUHNER we understand that difficulties can arise throughout the planning, building and operation of densified networks,” added Huber. “To address these trials, a distinction needed to be made between the phases and, subsequently, we can now provide operators with products and solutions to meet the challenges faced in all three phases and prepare their networks for the future.”

In order to better understand the solutions offered by HUBER+SUHNER to simplify, speed up and reduce the cost of the network densification process, the company has released a catalogue of solutions to explicitly address the site densification challenges that operators worldwide are currently facing. To view the catalogue please click here https://literature.hubersuhner.com/Marketsegments/Communication/network-densification-en/.

HUBER+SUHNER Group

HUBER+SUHNER is a global company with headquarters in Switzerland which develops and manufactures components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. With cables, connectors and systems – developed from the three core technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency – the company serves customers in the communication, transportation and industrial sectors. The products deliver high performance, quality, reliability and long life – even under harsh environment conditions. Our global production network, combined with group companies and agencies in over 80 countries, puts HUBER+SUHNER close to its customers. Further information on the company can be found at hubersuhner.com.

Axel Rienitz

Trade Media

Phone: +41 44 952 2560

pressoffice@hubersuhner.com

Proactive International PR

Phone +44 1636 704888

hubersuhner@proactive-pr.com