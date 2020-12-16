FR1 bands being withdrawn to get ready for next generation mobile networks

Cambridge, December 16, 2020 – Telcos and Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) operating enterprise services on frequencies being taken back for 5G, need to urgently devise a new strategy to keep their networks up and running, says Cambridge Broadband Networks Group (CBNG).

With regulators around the world withdrawing spectrum ready for the arrival of 5G, CBNG is urging service providers, using sub6 point to multi-point platforms, to look for reliable and cost-effective alternative solutions now or face losing their services entirely.

“Many network operators have been using sub6, specifically 3.3GHz to 3.8GHz radios for a long time for enterprise and residential broadband services in semi-urban and rural areas. Now that these channels are under threat of being taken away for 5G, those operators are being forced very quickly to look for other solutions on different frequency bands to continue providing their services,” said Paul Wright, Vice President of Sales and Customer Operations at CBNG.

5G technology is currently designed to operate on the FR1 and FR2 ranges, with FR1 covering all channels from 410MHz up to 7.125GHz and FR2 is from 24-25GHz up to 52.6GHz. The FR1 has become popular with 5G early adopters due to its characteristics of long range and non-line of sight operation which has seen rapid product development for 5G New Radio solutions. It is this that is driving regulators to start clawing back licenses and putting telcos and WISPs in a difficult position.

Fortunately, CBNG offers a 10.5GHz variant of its market leading VectaStar point to multi-point platform, which is highly proven for delivering high grade enterprise access services. The company is currently seeing an uptake in sales from both existing and new customers looking to adopt the 10.5GHz band as a fall back plan to losing sub6.

10.5GHz is a readily available frequency band for point to multi-point with VectaStar 10.5GHz being a well-established and highly reliable product. It possesses all the attributes for delivering extremely reliable and high quality, enterprise level commercial broadband service with a range of up to 10km.

“If you are facing a situation where you must suddenly migrate all your customers away from a network operating on 3.3GHz to 3.8GHz and you already have access or have the opportunity to obtain 10.5GHz licenses, then VectaStar could be the answer. We at CBNG can not only provide this solution but we can also offer an entire end-to-end service to help operators to re-plan, implement and optimize their networks allowing for a rapid and efficient migration,” concluded Wright.

For more information visit our website here: https://cbnl.com/ or email us on sales@cbnl.com.

About Cambridge Broadband Networks Group

Since its inception in the year 2000, Cambridge Broadband Networks has revolutionised the use of microwave and millimetre wave spectrum to deliver high-speed, point-to-multipoint networks in the wide area. The company’s proprietary and ground-breaking technologies made it possible to move beyond simple point-to-point links in the high frequency bands. The arrival of point-to-multipoint in these bands transformed the business case and made it financially viable for services providers to deploy solutions. CBN went through a restructuring process earlier in 2020 and is now re-emerging as CBNG; a new company started from a management buyout taking forward the original CBNL brand, IP, customer base and products.