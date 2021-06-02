Top London law firm Oracle Solicitors has chosen a Pay As You Go legal document bundling software from Zylpha (www.zylpha.com). Zylpha significantly reduces the time taken to produce document bundles, enabling more time to be spent with clients and enabling staff to work remotely.

Oracle Solicitors has strong commercial, corporate and personal operations available through its offices in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Ireland, Frankfurt, Poznań and Addis Ababa. The practice believes that the quality of its people is the cornerstone of its ability to serve its clients. It invests its time and resources in identifying talented people, developing their skills, and creating an environment that fosters collaboration and problem solving. Choosing the right technology capable of supporting such high standards is a key objective. Zylpha’s widely acclaimed bundling was chosen to drive efficiencies and support concept such as remote working.

Adrian Wickham, Director of Business & Development of Oracle Solicitors

Zylpha’s electronic Pay-As-You-Go software contains everything that the practice needs to create the highest quality document bundles. It can be accessed from a single-view dashboard-like screen, which makes it clear, concise and easy to use when creating even the largest most detailed bundles. This is because the system’s unique single-view digital approach streamlines and simplifies the arrangement and pagination of documents, saving a considerable amount of time and removing any complexity involved. Typically, Zylpha’s electronic bundling software delivers time savings of over 80% when compared to traditional manual bundling alternatives. Additionally, Zylpha’s system eliminates costs such as stationery, photocopying, paper file-storage and courier charges.

Commenting on the news Adrian Wickham Director of Business & Development of Oracle Solicitors noted; “Zylpha has transformed this process, reducing what used to take days and hours into just a few minutes that can be completed from home. The quality of the bundles produced is beyond question too and as it is PAYG, we only pay for what we use. Overall, this is certainly an impressive tool, as it frees up considerable time for use with our clients."

For his part, Zylpha’s CEO Tim Long welcomed Adrian’s words adding, “Oracle Solicitors is a widely respected London practice that has considerable reputation on driving quality across all it does through its excellent people. We are delighted therefore that they have decided to equip them with our pay-as-you-go electronic bundling software, This will drive efficiency, save considerable time and free up vital resources. That is excellent news for both staff and clients alike and we look forward to working closely with them in the future.”

About Zylpha www.zylpha.com

Headquartered in Southampton, Zylpha is an innovative specialist offering tools for the legal profession including:

Secure electronic document production and delivery.

Court Bundling.

Integration with the MOJ Portal and Land Registry Business Gateway.

Links to agencies for AML and Identity Verification.

The company, which was founded by Tim Long its CEO, has won widespread acclaim in both the legal and local government sectors for its systems, which transform secure communications for court and case management bundles.

