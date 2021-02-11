US, 11 February 2021 – Orange, one of the largest telco operators serving 256 million customers across 26 countries worldwide, has joined the prpl Foundation as a Platinum Member. prpl Foundation, an open-source, community-driven consortium, is dedicated to the harmonization of network architecture to accelerate greater service provider capabilities worldwide.

Thierry Souche, SVP Orange Labs Services and Group CIO, said, “Providing truly open-source platforms will offer the best customer experience to our customers across Europe. Open-source standards are essential as they enable new technologies to be developed quickly and effectively, which in turn means that new services can be delivered to a customer’s home network faster and more efficiently. By collaborating with prpl Foundation members and taking an active role in developing open-source standards, we will accelerate innovation and improve the quality and security of our services.”

prpl Foundation logo

Orange Group joins prpl Foundation’s members, ranging from Chipset Makers to Internet Service Providers, including Deutsche Telekom AG, CommScope, Vodafone, Verizon and Nokia.

Newly appointed President of prpl Foundation, Len Dauphinee commented, “At a time when value-added services are accelerating, open-source platforms are the key to enabling collaboration and interoperability between service providers and their vendors. The open-source products from prpl Foundation enable carrier-grade implementations and smart cloud services for the next generation connected home. We are looking forward to working with Orange to build manageable self-organized networks and further drive our smart society of the future to benefit all customers.”

The prpl Foundation invites new members to collaborate in eight working groups to drive the open-source CPE community. Membership levels are available in Silver, Gold and Platinum offering inclusive options for the wider community.

ENDS

About the prpl Foundation

Founded in 2015, the prpl Foundation enables high-velocity, service-driven innovation on customer-premises equipment by harmonizing interfaces in open APIs and delivering open-source reference implementations of common infrastructure.