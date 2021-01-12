SilverTree’s investment will fuel further innovation and global growth, accelerating the company’s SaaS strategy

Orbus Software added over 100 new customers and generated ~100%+ SaaS revenue growth in 2020

Vin Murria OBE, founder of Advanced Computer Software plc, and Adam Hale, former CEO of Fairsail, join Orbus advisory board

London, New York City and Sydney – January 12th, 2021 – Orbus Software, a global market-leading provider of Enterprise Architecture software, today announced that it has been acquired by SilverTree Equity, a leading private equity firm focused on software and technology businesses.

This investment will strengthen Orbus Software’s position as a global market leader in Enterprise Architecture (EA) software, continuing to deliver innovative, business outcome-driven solutions through its flagship iServer and cloud-native iServer365 platforms. Orbus has long been at the forefront of enterprise architecture tools and has been consistently recognised for the breadth, depth, and proven value of its software solutions. Orbus has been awarded the Gartner Customer Choice Annual Award for Enterprise Architecture Tools every year since its inception in 2017, a result of the company’s customer-centric mantra, and has been featured in the last four Gartner Magic Quadrants for Enterprise Architecture Tools.

Headquartered in London with offices in New York and Sydney, Orbus Software helps organisations blueprint their changing strategic and IT landscapes to manage successful digital transformation journeys, including shifting to cloud platforms, remote working enablement, and adopting digital business models. Over 550 enterprises around the world and across all industry verticals - including many Fortune 500/FTSE 350 and public sector organisations - rely on Orbus’s software, which uniquely integrates to Microsoft’s Office 365 Ecosystem and Azure as well as other applications, offering unparalleled usability and collaboration. Customers include AstraZeneca, IKEA, MotoNovo, Kelloggs, Dell, Mastercard, New York Power, Mayo Clinic, Rio Tinto, Brisbane Airport, CIB Bank Schroders and Saab and the company added over 100 new clients in 2020.

Orbus Software founder, Andy Donoghue, said: “The Management team and myself started Orbus in 2004. The company has grown rapidly since then and I’m immensely proud of all our staff who have been integral to the success of Orbus and will be driving continued growth of the business going forward. The acquisition by SilverTree represents the next stage in the evolution of Orbus Software and is a ringing endorsement of our market reputation for excellent customer service, our dedication to product innovation, and most of all, the great people at Orbus.”

Orbus’ EA products support a comprehensive range of industry best practices and 28 common use cases out-of-the-box, drawing on 15+ years of helping customers deliver tangible business outcomes such as transitioning to digitally-enabled business models and consolidating/streamlining IT application portfolios. In turn, it provides businesses a unique opportunity to leverage Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, PowerBI and Visio, as well as other common systems such as ServiceNow, Jira and Confluence, to harness the data and insights needed to drive strategic decision making.

Hayden Eastwood, Orbus Software CEO, commented: “Our success has been a result of our flexible delivery model, alignment to Microsoft tools and commitment to bringing critical insights and enabling enterprise-wide decisions for global customers.”

“The pressure on boards and c-level executives to deliver on digital transformation agendas has never been greater, given the drive for continuous innovation, cost efficiency, and increased remote working driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Enterprise Architecture management is increasingly becoming a c-level priority,” said John Messamore, Managing Partner of SilverTree Equity.

Within the attractive Enterprise Architecture space, Nicholas Theuerkauf, Managing Partner of SilverTree Equity, added: “Orbus is a global leader in the space and is well placed to benefit from these trends. We look forward to providing financial and operation support to accelerate Orbus’ global growth and cloud-native product suite.”

Orbus has delivered consistent 20%+ revenue growth over many years, driven by strong customer loyalty and consistent new logo wins. Orbus’ SaaS revenues have been growing 100%+ since the launch of iServer365. 45% of Orbus’ clients are in EMEA, 35% are in North America and 20% are in the Asia-Pacific, and all regions have been delivering strong growth.

The acquisition will see the continuation of the existing Orbus management team – Hayden Eastwood, CEO; Rupert Colbourne, Chief Technology Officer; Peter Bates, Head of Americas; Tim Mitchell, Head of Marketing; and Oliver Hecquer, Head of Consultancy & Support.

As part of the transaction an excellent pedigree of advisors are joining Orbus’ advisory board, including Vin Murria OBE, the founder of Advanced Computer Software plc which was acquired by Vista Equity; Adam Hale, former CEO of Fairsail and Chairman of the ScaleUp Institute; and Matt Harris, former partner at KPMG and FTI Consulting.

About Orbus Software

Headquartered in London and founded in 2004, Orbus Software is a globally recognised leading provider of software and services for digital transformation. Its solutions drive alignment between strategy and execution, leveraging familiar Microsoft tools to ensure rapid adoption and best-in-breed functionality.

Orbus Software’s products (iServer and iServer365, together with the Solutions Hub) provide customers with a strategic decision-making platform that address key transformational disciplines, including Enterprise Architecture (EA), Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), Business Process Analysis (BPA) and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC).

Orbus Software’s customers are predominantly large, blue chip and government organisations located across the Americas, EMEA, Australasia and the APAC, spanning all industry verticals. The company is customer-centric to its core, and wholly focused on delivering technological innovation that further accelerates customer success. Customers include AstraZeneca, IKEA, MotoNovo, Kelloggs, Dell, Mastercard, New York Power, Mayo Clinic, Rio Tinto, Brisbane Airport, CIB Bank, Schroders and Saab.

https://orbussoftware.com/

About SilverTree Equity

SilverTree Equity is a sector specialist private equity firm. SilverTree invests exclusively in software, technology, and technology-enabled businesses. The firm is differentiated by its focus on value creation, sector specialism, and deep network of operational resources and industry relationships. The SilverTree team has successfully completed or been involved in over 50 transactions. For more information, please visit www.silvertree-equity.com.

