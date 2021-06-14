Bi-directional ServiceNow integration provides unique visibility across business and IT landscapes

14th June 2021; London, UK: Orbus Software, a global software vendor and recognised leading provider of Enterprise Architecture software for digital transformation, today announces its enhanced integration with ServiceNow, the world’s leading cloud platform for IT Operations and Service Management.

This enhancement provides Orbus Software’s customers with the ability to import any IT component from ServiceNow into the iServer Suite, and the bi-directional option means that application records with business metadata can be exported effortlessly to ServiceNow. Ultimately, this gives customers unparalleled visibility across both their business and IT landscapes, making it easier for Enterprise Architects to align business and technology strategies, reducing overall business and operational risk.

The enhanced integration will also bring benefits to the C-suite right through to IT Operations teams. For IT operations, the ServiceNow integration offers increased business context concerning IT services, allowing for the development of better informed technology roadmaps. For executives, this includes better control over investments and cost savings across their IT portfolios.

Existing Orbus Software customers benefiting from the ServiceNow integration include: RSA Insurance, Scotia Bank, Nomura, Anglogold Ashanti, Genomic Health and University of Newcastle, Australia.

Michael D’Onofrio, CEO at Orbus Software: “Our customers are increasingly looking for interconnected cloud platforms that sit at the heart of their digital transformation initiatives, and enhancing our bi-directional ServiceNow integration further strengthens our position as the leading global provider of Enterprise Architecture solutions. This comprehensive integration with ServiceNow is just one of many turnkey integrations we offer across a range of best-in-breed cloud solutions that together make the iServer Suite the Enterprise Architecture solution of choice for CIOs and their teams.”

-- ENDS --

About Orbus Software

Headquartered in London and founded in 2004, Orbus Software is a global software vendor and a recognised leading provider of software and services for digital transformation. Its solutions drive alignment between strategy and execution, leveraging familiar Microsoft tools to ensure rapid adoption and best-in-breed functionality.



Orbus Software’s market leading iServer Suite provides customers with a strategic decision-making platform that address key transformational disciplines, including Enterprise Architecture (EA), Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), Business Process Analysis (BPA) and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC).



Orbus Software’s customers are predominantly large, blue chip and government organisations located across the Americas, EMEA, Australasia and the APAC region, spanning all industry verticals. The company is customer-centric to its core, and wholly focused on delivering technological innovation that further accelerates customer success. Customers include AstraZeneca, IKEA, Motonovo, Kelloggs, Dell, Mastercard, New York Power, Mayo Clinic, Rio Tinto, Brisbane Airport, CIB Bank, Schroders and Saab.



https://orbussoftware.com/