Company extends its integrations with the Microsoft 365 suite, which is gaining millions of new users every month, enabling Enterprise Architecture teams to engage wider groups of business stakeholders

iServer365’s enhanced platform interoperability with the Microsoft 365 collaboration suite powers business-centric Enterprise Architecture in response to growing market demand

7th July 2021; London, UK: Orbus Software, a global software vendor and recognised leading provider of Enterprise Architecture (EA) software for digital transformation, has strengthened its alignment with the Microsoft 365 ecosystem to support the growing requirement for business-centric Enterprise Architecture.

A long-standing Microsoft Gold Partner, Orbus Software has enhanced iServer365’s interoperability with the Microsoft 365 collaboration suite. As the global adoption of Microsoft 365 has rocketed, iServer365’s native integrations with collaborative applications such as Teams, SharePoint, Power BI and Power Automate enable its primary users - Enterprise Architects - to engage stakeholders from the C-Suite and across business strategic and operational roles. This is a critical enabler of business-centric EA, which focuses beyond the traditional scope of IT planning and governance to support business transformation, modernisation and innovation goals.

In light of the global pandemic and the shift to remote working, Microsoft has seen hyper-acceleration in the adoption of its cloud-based collaboration and productivity applications, provided as part of the Microsoft 365 SaaS productivity suite. Microsoft Teams now has more than 145M daily active users (DAUs) with more than 3M DAU’s joining each month, whilst SharePoint Online boasts over 200M monthly active users. Orbus Software’s deep integration with these applications with iServer365 means business stakeholders can be engaged in the tools they know and trust, maximising participation, value, and swift user adoption, with minimal, or no learning curve.

The latest enhancements to the iServer365 platform include new integrations supporting the import of cloud resources and cost information from Azure APIs, the ability to send lifecycle reviews to a Microsoft Teams channel, and support for completing Data Intake forms using Microsoft Lists. Additional integrations include the creation of Microsoft Planner Tasks to review Enterprise Architecture repository items and actions, Technology Radar Visualisations in Power BI, and the import of Agile artefacts from Azure DevOps.

Rupert Colbourne, CTO at Orbus Software, commented: “With over 80% of large enterprises now adopting the entire Microsoft 365 suite, our iServer365 platform is now the solution of choice for organisations looking to EA to guide their digital transformation journeys. By adapting and integrating with Microsoft's technology stack, we’re supporting the growing demand for business-centric transformation by empowering Enterprise Architecture teams to engage the business in familiar tools they use on a daily basis.”

About Orbus Software

Orbus Software is a global software vendor and a recognised leading provider of cloud solutions for digital transformation. Its products drive alignment between strategy and execution by leveraging familiar Microsoft tools to ensure rapid adoption and best-in-breed functionality.

Orbus Software’s market leading iServer Suite provides customers with a strategic decision-making platform addressing key digital transformation disciplines, including Enterprise Architecture (EA), Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), Business Process Analysis (BPA) and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC).

Orbus Software’s customers are predominantly large, blue chip enterprises and government organisations located across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and the Asia-Pacific region, spanning all industry verticals. The company is customer-centric to its core, and wholly focused on delivering technology innovation that further accelerates customer success. Example global customers include AstraZeneca, IKEA, Motonovo, Dell, Mastercard, New York Power, Mayo Clinic, Rio Tinto, Brisbane Airport, CIB Bank, Schroders and Saab.

https://orbussoftware.com/