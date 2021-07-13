London-based company appoints Michael D’Onofrio as CEO and software industry veterans Vin Murria and Adam Hale as board members to drive global expansion

13th July 2021; London, UK: Rapid growth in demand for digital transformation and enterprise architecture solutions in response to the pandemic has led Orbus Software to deliver record growth during the first half of the year. The company has seen a 53% increase in new bookings and 192% cloud revenue growth, driven by the rapid adoption of its cloud-native iServer365 platform, and has expanded its global footprint across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific regions.

This growth trajectory for Orbus Software has led to the appointment of Michael D’Onofrio as CEO earlier this year alongside software industry veterans Vin Murria and Adam Hale joining as board members following its acquisition by private equity firm SilverTree Equity. The business has plans to increase global headcount by over 20% and is currently hiring for 30 plus growth roles in all regions including sales, marketing, product, development and customer success.

The requirement to drive digital transformation strategies through rapidly changing enterprise technology portfolios has been a key factor in Orbus Software’s growth alongside the increased adoption of Microsoft 365® across large enterprise and government clients. The latest Industry analysis shows this growth is set to continue over the next five years, with a recent report by Research&Markets predicting the size of the Global Enterprise Architecture Tools market to reach $1.3 billion by 2026.

The value of modern technology solutions for Enterprise Architecture teams is underlined by the velocity at which Orbus Software has acquired over 60 new customers over the last six months. Stellar brands that Orbus Software has won include household names in sectors such as financial services, technology, government, healthcare and energy such as Bank of Montreal, Fujitsu, Arriva, Sainsbury’s, UK House of Commons, Charles River Laboratories, Southern California Edison, World Vision, Western Sydney Airport and MTN.

“We’ve seen an unprecedented demand from enterprises looking for modern cloud software to help architect their digital future during the first half of this year,” said Michael D’Onofrio, CEO, Orbus Software. “Business leaders are increasingly calling on enterprise architecture teams to address spiralling technology costs and complexity, enable smarter decisions to drive digital transformation, and accelerate roadmaps to migrate applications and infrastructure towards cloud-first operating models.”

Orbus Software’s growth over the last year has accelerated via an expanding ecosystem of technology and platform integrations and partnerships with key industry players. This includes the company’s enhanced integration announced in June with ServiceNow, the world’s leading cloud platform for IT Operations and Service Management, giving Orbus customers the ability to import any IT component from ServiceNow into the iServer Suite.

Orbus also recently announced further interoperability with Microsoft 365®, supporting native integrations throughout the ecosystem, as adoption of applications like Microsoft Teams have doubled to 145m over one year. Over the next six months it will focus on extending its platform into innovation areas such as cybersecurity and data visualisations alongside further integrations with best-of-breed cloud solutions.

Orbus Software has also been recognised by leading analysts in the industry. It received the 2021 Customer Choice award from Gartner Peer Insights for the fifth year running and was again named as a Leader in the 2021 Forrester Wave report for Enterprise Architecture Management Suites.

