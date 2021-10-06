Continues global expansion with 93% new bookings growth following 60 new customers added to Orbus Software’s client roster in H1 2021

Company doubles size of US teams to support customer growth in the region and appoints several new advisory board members

6th October 2021; London, UK: Global demand for digital transformation has driven Orbus Software to rapidly expand North American operations to serve the needs of large enterprise and government clients in the region. The latest quarter saw a 93% increase in new software bookings and the addition of new enterprise clients in financial services, healthcare, industrials and energy sectors, alongside the appointment of several advisory board members including former executives from Microsoft, Lucid and Atlassian.

With the global digital transformation market set to grow by over 20% in the next six years, the demand for cloud Enterprise Architecture platforms has accelerated, especially in North America. Orbus sits at the center of this transformation ecosystem serving over 150 customers in the region with recent wins including American United Life Insurance, Cook Medical, Northrop Grumman and MISO Energy. To support this expanding customer base Orbus is doubling the size of regional teams with open roles across multiple functions including sales, marketing, product, partners and customer success.

As a key part of this investment program and to support global expansion activities the company has also appointed several new advisory board members including:

Kirill Tartarinov, Executive Vice Chairman at Acronis and former EVP at Microsoft and CEO at Citrix who will lead the advisory board and provide strategic direction on company, product and cloud transformation areas

Dan Cook, CEO at PDQ.com and ex-Chief Revenue Officer at Lucid advising on scaling up go-to-market teams and partner relationships

Lou Franco, software business veteran and former Principal Engineer at Atlassian and Trello to guide on product and development topics

Michael D’Onofrio, CEO of Orbus Software, commented; “We are investing significantly as part of our global expansion and especially in North America and I am very excited to welcome Kirill, Dan and Lou to the Orbus team and leveraging their experiences at several of the world’s leading software companies. These growth investments signal our ambition and confidence to lead the market for modern Enterprise Architecture platforms at a time when digital transformation is at the top of C-level executive priorities. Add to this our expanding ecosystem of platform and technology integrations and partnerships with key industry players and we are hugely excited to be working alongside our global clients to deliver on their digital transformation objectives both today and into the future.”

Kirill Tartarinov commented; “I’m excited to be working with Michael and the Orbus executive team to guide customers on their digital transformation journeys and the rapid shift to cloud technologies. Orbus is central for customers to execute on their technology roadmaps and make the right strategic decisions to build sustainable and resilient digital infrastructure.”

Dan Cook added; “I’m thrilled to play a part in the Orbus Software journey. I’ve been incredibly impressed with the success of Orbus globally and the company’s mission to enable customers to architect their digital future,” and Lou Franco concluded; “It's been great working with the Orbus product development teams as we double in size. There's a ton of opportunity in the digital transformation space right now, and it's fun to work with a team that's playing offense.”

Orbus is Platinum Sponsor of the Gartner IT Symposium for the Americas that runs virtually from 18-21st October and our teams are looking forward to meeting with customers, partners and prospects to share our latest product innovations to help architecting your digital future.

Orbus Software

Orbus Software is a global software vendor and a recognized leading provider of cloud solutions for digital transformation. Its products drive alignment between strategy and execution by leveraging familiar Microsoft tools to ensure rapid adoption and best-in-breed functionality.

Our market leading iServer Suite provides customers with a strategic decision-making platform addressing key digital transformation disciplines, including Enterprise Architecture (EA), Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), Business Process Analysis (BPA) and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC).

Orbus Software’s customers are predominantly large, blue chip enterprises and government organizations located across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and the Asia Pacific region, spanning all industry verticals. The company is customer-centric to its core, and wholly focused on delivering technology innovation that further accelerates customer success. Example global customers include AstraZeneca, IKEA, BP, Dell, Mastercard, New York Power, Mayo Clinic, Rio Tinto, Brisbane Airport, CIB Bank, Schroders and Saab.

