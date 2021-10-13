Held virtually this year, the Gartner IT Symposium will take place from October 18 to 21 and aims to guide CIOs and IT executives to accelerate digital business

The symposium will feature a solution provider session from Orbus Software customer, Bank of New York Mellon

London UK; 13th October 2021: Orbus Software, a global market-leading provider of Enterprise Architecture software, will be Platinum Sponsor of this year's Gartner IT Symposium, to be held virtually next week from October 18 to 21. The Gartner IT Symposium is recognised as the most important event of the year for CIOs and IT professionals.

Orbus Software will be running an SPS (Solution Provider Session) at the event, with a talk given by flagship Orbus customer, Bank of New York Mellon. The session will take place on Wednesday, October 20 at 12:45pm and is titled “BNY Mellon: Driving Iterative Transformation with Enterprise Architecture at Scale.”

Led by Marc Oren, Director of Architecture & Data, BNY Mellon, the session will focus on BNYM’s enterprise architecture practice and its successes. It will provide insight into how frequent, iterative cycles enable BNY Mellon’s architecture to effectively pivot to engage new demands and how the adoption of architectural declarations, measurements and tools allow a metric-driven, value-oriented practice which is driving iterative transformation across the business.

Architecting your digital future

The goal of this year's symposium is to guide CIOs and IT executives to accelerate digital business, with 2021 seen as a time to build momentum by enhancing customer engagement, to generate new revenue and to serve customers and citizens. Attendees will discuss key topics including dynamic leadership, digital business acceleration, cybersecurity, customer experience and the future of work.

Since the symposium will be held virtually this year, Orbus Software will have an Engagement Zone, allowing attendees to connect with the vendor on its latest technology offerings. Participants of the event can visit the Engagement Zone to read more about the organization, watch videos, download content, and request meetings with one of its Meeting Hosts over the course of the four days.

Orbus Software’s sponsorship of the US-based Gartner IT Symposium comes in light of the company’s accelerated growth in the North America region due to a global demand for digital transformation. This has led to Orbus Software seeing a 93% increase in new software bookings, adding 60 new customers to the company’s client roster in H1 2021 while doubling the size of its US teams. The event marks Orbus Software’s key focus on supporting its growing client-base in the US market to give skilled leadership in this sector.

Michael D’Onofrio, CEO, Orbus Software, commented; “With digital business innovation now at the very top of the executive agenda, the Gartner Virtual IT Symposium is the perfect opportunity for us to engage with CIOs and IT executives on their digital transformation challenges. Our teams are looking forward to meeting with customers, partners and prospects to share our latest product innovations to help architect their digital future.”

