London, UK Monday 21st February 2022 Osper, the parent-managed debit card for young people, has announced that it has been named as Best-Established Fintech at the 2022 Pay360 Fintech Pitch LIVE Awards in association with Mastercard. Osper will now proceed to the final, along with the winners of the Best Startup and Best Scaleup fintech categories, and conduct a live pitch to a panel of judges at the Pay360 event in London on March 22nd.

The company was recognised for its pitch of Prosper, its brand new Youth Banking-as-a-Service (YBaaS) platform, which allows Banks, Startups and Consumer brands to rapidly launch their own parent-managed banking for customers aged 6-18 – at a fraction of the cost of developing their own solutions. The fully customisable, white-labelled platform is based on the proven Osper technology platform.

The Pay360 Awards are among the world’s foremost fintech awards programs, recognizing innovation and excellence from companies involved in advancing and transforming today's fintech ecosystem across all levels of maturity from startups, through scaleups, to more established players in the market. The winners of the individual categories were announced on 10th January 2022. To find out more about the Pay360 Awards, how the live pitch is conducted, and to view a list of the 2022 winners and see their presentations, visit the awards website.

“We are delighted to have been recognised by the Pay360 judging panel for Prosper. To date the youth banking segment has been poorly served by traditional banks, who all want to be a young person’s first banking experience and then keep that customer for life. But banks face major challenges in developing and integrating with existing systems, which are both costly and time consuming,” said Tom Bishop, CMO of Osper. “Youth banking is ripe for fintech innovation, with a Banking-as-a-Service solution that can unlock this increasingly important market. Prosper allows banks, fintech start-ups and consumer brands to launch their own customised youth banking and payment services, and we’re excited to tell the world about this product.”

About Osper

Osper is the parent-managed prepaid debit card for young people, helping parents turn pocket money into financial education. The prepaid debit card lets young people safely and securely spend their own money both online and in shops using their contactless card. The Osper app gives parents full visibility and control over all spending; it has built-in security features that prevent payments at age-restricted merchants and also provides parents with the controls to block functions such as online spending or contactless payments.

Osper provides a friendly and secure way for parents to educate their children about money and also offers a range of financial education tools for young people.

About Prosper

Prosper is a white-labelled software platform that allows fintech start-ups and consumer brands to launch youth banking services. The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform allows for rapid launching of banking and payment services tailored for young people with no integration and limited set-up. Based on technology that has been powering UK fintech start-up Osper for more than 7 years, the platform allows young people to have their own contactless Mastercard prepaid debit card, which can be instantly topped-up, monitored and managed by parents via a user-friendly app. It also automatically blocks payments for age restricted services and gives the option to turn off online spending, giving parents full control of their children’s spending.

The Osper Prepaid Debit Card is issued by IDT Financial Services Limited pursuant to a license from Mastercard® International. Mastercard and the Mastercard Brand Mark are registered trademarks of Mastercard International. IDT Financial Services Limited is a regulated bank, licensed by the Financial Services Commission, Gibraltar. Registered Office: 57-63 Line Wall Road, Gibraltar. Registered No. 95716. All communications should be sent to Osper, Office 13 Telfords Yard, 7-8 The Highway, London, E1W 2BS

Media Contact

Richard Howson

richard@temono.com

+44 (0)7833 693 862