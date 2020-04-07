Parent’s purchases with 2,300 retailers such as Tesco, Argos, John Lewis and M&S will top-up kids’ debit card with pocket money for them to spend online and in shops

London, UK 7th April 2020 – Osper, the parent-managed prepaid debit card for young people, and KidStart, the service that is changing the way families save for their children, are working together so everyday shopping can convert directly into pocket money. KidStart will top up your child’s account with a percentage of the amount spent every time you shop at over 2,300 retailers. Young people can then spend this pocket money using their Osper card both contactlessly and online.

Osper logo

Case study - “I earned £51 for pocket money in just four months”

Florence, an Osper Mum, has been testing KidStart and Osper. In just four months she has earned over £51 in money back – enough to pay her daughter’s pocket money many times over.

“I’m surprised how much I make just from my usual spending. For example, I earn money back from travel: 3 days parking at the airport put £1.70 into my Osper account and my other online spending is also rewarding me. My regular shopping now pays for my daughter’s pocket money and it arrives automatically every month, ready to give to her. What a wonderful thing!”

Cash payments are decreasing everywhere, with Contactless now representing the dominant form of payment on the high street: but young people face being excluded from this shift if they are limited to using cash. Osper works by allowing young people to have their own contactless prepaid debit card, which can be instantly topped-up, monitored and managed by parents via a user-friendly app. Osper also automatically blocks payments for age restricted services and gives the option to turn off online spending, giving parents full control of their children’s spending.

Pocket Money Goes Digital

“The days of handing out coins or notes to your kids on a Saturday are over: pocket money has now gone digital,” said Tom Bishop of Osper. “For years Osper has provided prepaid debit cards to young people, allowing them to spend their pocket money online or in stores. By partnering with KidStart, we’ve ensured that pocket money now takes care of itself! Your everyday spending will earn you cash which kids can then spend using their card.”

About Osper

Osper is the parent-managed prepaid debit card for young people, helping parents turn pocket money into financial education. The prepaid debit card lets young people safely and securely spend their own money both online and in shops using their contactless card. The Osper app gives parents full visibility and control over all spending; it has built-in security features that prevent payments at age-restricted merchants and also provides parents with the controls to block functions such as online spending or contactless payments.

Osper provides a friendly and secure way for parents to educate their children about money and also offers a range of financial education tools for young people.

About KidStart

KidStart is changing the way families save for their children. This free service allows parents to earn money when they shop online at over 2,300 well-known retailers including family favourites like Tesco, John Lewis, eBay, Argos and many more.

Regular users of KidStart can earn up to £250 a year and, with our new partnership, this money can be transferred directly to their Osper parent balance, meaning that your child’s pocket money won’t cost you a penny!

For more information, visit: https://osper.com/kidstart

