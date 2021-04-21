Companies ink deal to deliver Nickelodeon-branded debit cards, financial education assets and promotion across TV, Online and Social Channels

LONDON 21st APRIL 2021 – Osper, the parent-managed debit card for young people, and ViacomCBS Consumer Products UK today announced a partnership to bring a range of Nickelodeon properties including SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon Slime, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and JoJo Siwa to Osper’s prepaid debit cards for under-18s. The companies will also work together on a range of co-branded financial education assets for children in the UK and undertake promotion of both services across Nickelodeon TV and digital platforms.

Cash payments are decreasing everywhere, with contactless now representing the dominant form of payment on the high street. However, young people risk being financially excluded from this shift if they are limited to using cash. Osper works by allowing young people to have their own contactless prepaid debit card, which can be instantly topped-up, monitored and managed by parents via a user-friendly app. Osper also automatically blocks payments for age restricted services and gives the option to turn off online spending, giving parents full control of their children’s spending.

“While young people are at the forefront of many of the world’s positive changes, they too face real challenges from the fast pace of change around them,” said Venetia Davie, Vice President, ViacomCBS Consumer Products UK & Ireland. “We believe passionately in supporting today’s children and this partnership is part of that commitment. We’re delighted to be working with Osper to use the reach and engagement of globally recognised properties such as SpongeBob Squarepants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to help give young people the education and tools necessary to deal with money in an increasingly contactless and digital world.”

“By the age of 8, two things are happening – children are already learning lifelong financial behaviours, and they’re enthused, informed and entertained by world class content from Nickelodeon,” said Giovanni Santini, CEO of Osper. “At Osper we have always been focused on giving young people access to payments that are secure and safe – both online and contactless – combined with the knowledge and education needed to understand money and finance. This partnership will be transformative in increasing the accessibility of young people to develop positive financial habits that will shape their view of money for the rest of their lives. We’re proud to be working with not just a world-leading kids’ entertainment brand, but with a team who share the same values and ambition.”

“Young people today are digital natives and most take a ‘digital first’ approach to whatever they are doing, and this is no different for payments. So it is more important than ever that they have the right tools to stay in control of their money and make payments safely, securely and conveniently,” said Edoardo Volta, Head of Fintech UK & Ireland at Mastercard.

The partnership will see Osper and ViacomCBS Consumer Products working together to deliver co-branded educational materials to help children understand money and develop positive financial habits. Osper customers will also be able to apply for their own prepaid debit card featuring some of Nickelodeon’s most iconic kids’ brands such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon Slime and JoJo Siwa. Reaching over 13 million homes in the UK, Nickelodeon will promote these co-branded offers across its TV, online and social channels.

Parents can learn more at: https://osper.com/nick

Available in over 13 million homes, Nickelodeon is the place where kids rule and features top shows such as Kids’ Choice Awards, Henry Danger, Game Shakers, SpongeBob SquarePants and School of Rock. Launched in 1993, Nickelodeon brings hit international and locally-produced entertainment content to audiences in the UK and Ireland. Viewers can also watch Nickelodeon in high definition through Nickelodeon HD and have the opportunity to catch up with the schedule through Nickelodeon +1. Exclusive games, behind the scenes clips, show information and more are available on nick.co.uk and Nick Play where viewers can find exclusive content updated daily. Viewers can watch Nickelodeon on Sky, Virgin, TalkTalk, BT Vision, YouView, VUTV on Freeview and on UPC in the Republic of Ireland.

The Nickelodeon Network brings the best in kids’ content to the UK and Ireland with Nickelodeon channels available in over 13 million cable and satellite homes. Nickelodeon UK comprises seven dedicated entertainment channels for kids aged 4-15 and their families, and is a joint venture between Viacom International Media Networks and BSkyB.

Osper is the parent-managed prepaid debit card for young people, helping parents turn pocket money into financial education. The prepaid debit card lets young people safely and securely spend their own money both online and in shops using their contactless card. The Osper app gives parents full visibility and control over all spending; it has built-in security features that prevent payments at age-restricted merchants and also provides parents with the controls to block functions such as online spending or contactless payments.

Osper provides a friendly and secure way for parents to educate their children about money and also offers a range of financial education tools for young people.

