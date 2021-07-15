Campaigns deliver 70 to 120 times better response rates than industry average benchmarks

London/Lagos, 15th July, 2021 –: Out There Media (OTM), a global leader in mobile advertising and data monetization, today announced that it has successfully launched its proprietary mobile advertising technology Mobucks™ with leading mobile operator, MTN Nigeria. OTM’s technology, combined with its network of brands and brand agencies, will strengthen the mobile operator’s digital advertising strategy, driving advertiser interaction and engagement with its 65 million subscribers, nearly two times the reach of Facebook in Nigeria.

Several brand partners have already launched mobile campaigns via Mobucks™ platform, including First Bank Nigeria, BETKing, CARS45, Oraimo, Smoov Chapman, Old Mutual, FordFoundation, Tangerine and Wella Health. The initial campaigns have already seen impressive results; for example, the campaign for First Bank Nigeria insurance products achieved an average Click Through Rate of (CTR) of 7%, with CTR reaching up to 12% in some instances. This is a whopping 70 to 120 times better than industry benchmarks on digital advertising. Other launch partners include some of the country’s leading media agencies, such as Media Fuse, PHD Nigeria, and Starcom Media Perspective.

“As a part of our Good Together ethos, we are always on the lookout for innovative ways for Nigerians to stay connected with the people and brands they love,” said Srinivas Rao, Chief Digital Officer (CDO) at MTN Nigeria. “We recognise how powerful reach can be—and with that reach, how important it is to have the right partner and technology that would allow us to deliver the best campaigns. When it comes to mobile advertising and data monetization, OTM’s technology and services provide the perfect solution to help us drive a digital revolution in the country.”

OTM’s Mobucks™ technology enables MTN Nigeria to bring subscribers targeted, interactive messaging, rich media experiences, and programmatic advertising campaigns from its chosen brand and agency partners. OTM’s access to MTN’s first-party deterministic telco data allows the Mobucks™ technology to combine precise targeting and personalization with reach, to enable “micro-targeting at scale” for its brand clients.

“With the pandemic and its aftermath, it has been a challenging time for brands and subscribers alike; it’s important that we take the right steps to stay connected and keep moving forward,” said Lynda Saint-Nwafor, the Chief Enterprise Business Officer (CEBO) at MTN Nigeria. “Our partnership with OTM will keep Nigerians connected and engaged with their favourite brands. We are truly excited to bring the very best of mobile advertising to both parties - our subscribers and brand partners.”

“Reach combined with targeting is always a key challenge for brands and advertisers when trying to engage their audiences,” said Donald Mokgale, CEO Sub-Saharan Africa at OTM. “That’s why mobile operators prove to be such powerful partners for us to enable our brand and agency clients as well as small businesses to use mobile advertising to boost their reach and deliver targeted campaigns to the right audiences, at the right time, via our Mobucks™ platform. The results from the initial campaigns that we have run here in Nigeria speak for themselves and prove that consumers are whole-heartedly embracing this form of targeted brand engagement. We are extremely excited to be working with MTN Nigeria as our first mobile operator partner in Nigeria and to be at the forefront of the digital revolution in the country.”

The launch in Nigeria is part of OTM’s Mobucks™ technology roll out across the African continent.

