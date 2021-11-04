STOCKHOLM, November 4, 2021 – Outpost24, an innovator in identifying and managing cybersecurity exposure, today announced the acquisition of Specops Software, a leading provider of password management and user authentication solution, as well as securing another SEK 50 million funding from Swedbank Robur and Alcur Fonder.

The Specops acquisition will further enhance Outpost24’s full stack security assessment offering and provide enterprises insight into specific user access to reduce cyber risk across the entire attack surface. Specops protects critical business data by blocking weak or compromised passwords and securing user authentication. Their automated solutions are natively integrated with Active Directory, making it easy to enforce password policy and prevent unauthorized access.

Karl Thedéen, CEO of Outpost24

With password abuse and exploitation of known vulnerabilities cited as the top initial access vectors in successful cyberattacks, the combination will extend the coverage of Outpost24’s full stack security assessment to the all-important user dimension and deliver enhanced assessment reach to mitigate Ransomware and other common attacks.

“We are delighted to join the Outpost24 family and combine forces to provide customers with additional security assessment capabilities required to stay ahead of the modern threats landscape,” said Marcus Kaber, CEO of Specops. “The two companies share a vision and an ambition to provide the broadest cybersecurity solutions to identify, assess, and prioritize vulnerability remediation with threat intelligence.”

The latest growth funding of SEK 50 million from existing institutional investors, coming less than a year after the previous round, is a reflection of the strong market momentum that Outpost24 has built with new product innovations and customer growth.

“Remote and hybrid working models are here to stay, ensuring user security, both in and out of the office, should be a top priority for any organization – this is why the acquisition of Specops is timely” Karl Thedéen, CEO of Outpost24, continues “the additional funding is also a vote of confidence from our existing investors, who have a strong belief in our unique, unified security offering and market traction, as we continue to cement ourselves as one of Europe’s largest cybersecurity providers.”

This is the second significant investment of the year for Outpost24, who has acquired Spanish threat intelligence provider, Blueliv in July 2021. By adding threat intelligence and now IAM capabilities, the newly combined company will boast 280+ employees and continue to make security posture management faster and easier for their growing customer base worldwide.

For more details regarding Outpost24 please visit https://outpost24.com/

About Outpost24

Outpost24 is a leading cyber assessment company focused on enabling its customers to achieve maximum value from their evolving technology investments. By leveraging our full stack security insights to reduce attack surface for any architecture, Outpost24 customers continuously improve their security posture with the least effort. Over 2,000 customers in more than 40 countries around the world trust Outpost24 to assess their devices, networks, applications, cloud and container environments and report compliance status for government, industry sector, or internal regulations. Founded in 2001, Outpost24 serves leading organizations across a wide range of segments including financial and insurance, government, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, technology, and manufacturing.

About Specops Software

Specops Software is the leading provider of password management and authentication solutions. Specops protects your business data by blocking weak passwords and securing user authentication. With a complete portfolio of solutions natively integrated with Active Directory, Specops ensures sensitive data is stored on-premises and in your control. Everyday thousands of organizations use Specops Software to protect business data.

