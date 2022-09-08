Clever continues large-scale expansion of Danish charging infrastructure | Compleo to deliver charging stations as Clever’s main supplier from 2023 | Technology and services tailored to Clever’s needs

Copenhagen / Dortmund, 08. September 2022 – Compleo Charging Solutions AG received a large new order for AC charging stations from Danish e-mobility provider Clever. As Denmark's largest provider of charging solutions, Clever is planning to install a total of 9,000 new charging stations in public spaces by the end of 2025, enough to provide charging power at 18,000 parking spaces. The majority of these stations are to be delivered by Compleo from 2023. Active in Denmark since 2009, market leader Clever operates the most extensive public charging network in the country. The two companies have been partners for almost ten years.

Over 9,000 charging stations for Denmark

With this latest comprehensive campaign, the partners want to drive the expansion of charging infrastructure in Denmark forward together. The tried and tested Compleo DUO charging station with two 22-kW charging points is the perfect solution to achieve this ambitious task. “We are proud of our continued partnership with Clever, the strongest force in the Danish market, in shaping the electric mobility of the future. This shows that our technology and our products are also the ideal solution in an international context,” says Alfred Vrieling, Vice President Sales & Marketing Europe at Compleo Charging Solutions AG.

“We are happy to further extend our long-standing partnership with Compleo and to continue our journey in developing charging infrastructure for many years and accelerating the green transition of the Danish transport sector. We have chosen Compleo as a key charging station provider because we feel confident in the products they provide. In particular the company’s commitment to continuously developing charging station technology and their services as a manufacturer make Compleo an attractive provider for us” explains CEO at Clever, Casper Kirketerp-Møller.

The latest technology for Denmark

In a first step, some features of the DUO models on order will be customised to meet Clever’s particular needs, with further innovative functionality to be added in the future. The aim is to achieve particularly low operating and maintenance costs, a crucial factor for the Danish operator. Furthermore, the DUO version to be delivered to Denmark will be ISO 15118-ready. This means that functionality such as Plug & Charge can be added via software updates in the future. Convenient payment options will be available for the end users. These innovations will be added gradually over the coming year.

Collaboration of European pioneers

For the second stage in expanding its charging network, Clever needed a suitable European partner. Clever has its own track record of significant innovations. The company was the first provider to “connect” northern European cities via rapid charging stations along motorways and the first one worldwide to introduce a monthly flat rate plan. Compleo is a first mover in Germany in terms of developing and manufacturing cutting-edge charging technology. The company's products include the first DC charging station compliant with German calibration law and an integrated payment module with PIN pad for AC charging stations. The Dortmund company had already won the contract for 900 stations with 1,800 charging points for Clever in the first tender round in 2021.

The expansion of electric mobility in Denmark is continuing at pace: As early as December 2021, 27% of new cars sold in the country were fully electric, with a number of around 70,000 electric vehicles in total on Danish roads. As part of the Danish government's “Infrastructure Plan 2035”, around 20,000 charging stations are to be installed in the country by the end of 2025. The number of public charging stations previously installed is to double throughout 2022 already.

About Compleo:

Compleo Charging Solutions AG is one of the leading full-service providers of charging technology in Europe. The company supports its business customers with its charging technologies as well as its charging stations, the software of the charging infrastructure. Compleo's offering includes both AC and DC charging stations. DC charging stations from Compleo are the first DC charging stations on the market that comply with calibration regulations. The company is headquartered in Dortmund, Germany. Its customers include Aldi, Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Daimler, Siemens and more than 300 municipal utilities in Germany. More info at: www.compleo-charging.com/

