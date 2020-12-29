Over-C, a leading provider of digital workplace management solutions, is pleased to announce an update on its past year as it looks forward to building on its successes in 2021. Despite the global pandemic challenges and necessity for remote working for most of the year, Over-C made significant progress in the development of its technology, adding key new customer wins with the likes of Waterford Institute of Technology Arena (WIT) and making several key hires across the business to focus on critical verticals in the next 12 months and beyond.

Mitigating Risk for Reward

With the increase in business risk over the past 12 months due to COVID-19, Over-C proactively hired a new Director of Risk Management, Chris Gill, to drive the evolution of an increasingly joined up focus on risk mitigation. Gill’s experience in risk management for leading insurance companies such as QBE will give Over-C the knowledge to collaborate more closely with the insurance community into 2021, a key new area of focus for the Over-C technology.

As well as this Over-C also hired two experienced consultants to lead on developing technology and strategies to aid retailers with frontline management and risk mitigation. Roger Blinks an experienced Brand advisor, having previously worked in Customer Experience and Marketing for Intu and Dixons Stores Group joins alongside Geoff Grateley, a former head of key client relationships for Capital Shopping Centres. Grateley and Blinks will work closely with Over-C to continue to develop awareness and understanding of how the Over-C system can help teams across UK shopping centres.

“We’re incredibly lucky to not only be in a position to hire new team members but to have been joined by such talented, experienced experts in the key areas of risk mitigation and retail collaboration.” said Mike Elliott, CEO of Over-C. “Chris’ understanding and insight into risk mitigation will be a key part of our expansion into further collaboration with insurance providers in 2021, whilst Geoff and Roger will bolster our existing retail team with their years’ experience in the sector. Through these hires, we are building the foundations of a 2021 focussed on delivering technology that helps our clients to navigate the new challenges posed by the pandemic and its consequences.”

Technology Developments

Over-C’s technology has continued to develop over the past 12 months, with engineers and developers able to work remotely to not only improve the Over-C solution, but to adapt to help meet the needs of clients during the pandemic.

Software developments have focussed particularly on improving collaboration between frontline workers and their management teams, both in person and remotely. This focus on improving staff communication came as a direct result of Over-C’s frontline worker survey earlier in 2020, which found that fewer than 1 in 5 frontline workers had processes and systems in place that made their job quicker and easier, and a majority felt their contributions to their business went unnoticed by management teams.

Customer Success

This technology is being used by a number of new customers to help improve collaboration despite the requirement for social distancing in the workplace. Over-C’s solution has helped to empower hundreds of frontline workers across its customer base to safely manage onsite premises in an efficient and COVID-secure way.

“Our technology has been under constant development this year despite the difficult circumstances thanks to the dedication of our expert staff,” Mike Elliott continues. “Working with new clients such as WIT Arena has given us insight into the difficulties faced by a variety of sectors, both due to the pandemic and more generally because of a lack of digital innovation. As we enter 2021, we will use our technology and expert team to continue to support existing customers, as well as branch into new areas such as facilities management in social housing estates and enabling healthcare settings to audit and maintain their venues efficiently and remotely. 2020 has been a major challenge for everyone and we are incredibly fortunate as a business to be leaving the year in such a strong position and ready to continue helping the key sectors which have been impacted so heavily by COVID-19.”

About Over-C

Over-C provide a digital platform to high-footfall, high-risk and high-out venues and facilities giving them full transparency, confidence and control of frontline operations. Our platform enables real-time decision making in the areas of cost control, compliance and the customer experience.

All activity is monitored in real-time via a virtual dashboard; and reporting is by exception - enabling executives to achieve cost efficiencies by making smarter decisions about how best to deploy frontline resources; ensures they are fully compliant with regulatory requirements and able to deliver an optimal customer experience. Customers and partners include Thomond Park Stadium, ScotRail, Eli Lilly, Savills, O2 Telefonica and KPN.

