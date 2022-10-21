HUBER+SUHNER has developed the SENCITY® Road MULTI antenna, the latest addition that completes the SENCITY® Road product family. It enables multiple on-board applications to be hosted in one single antenna. It is designed for commercial vehicles, such as buses, trucks, ambulance cars, forest harvesters, agricultural vehicles and more.

Rising data demands are being seen more and more often in the transportation market, the pressure is on operators to provide adequate connectivity to overcome the growing amount of data generated as a result. Moreover, the applications used on commercial vehicles become increasingly complex, transferring higher data rates is requested for V2X communication, autonomous driving, maintenance and many more.

SENCITY® Road MULTI antenna

To meet the specialist requirements for installation on commercial vehicles, the SENCITY® Road MULTI antenna groups a number of required elements within one low-profile housing, with single hole mounting and easy cabling feed-through. Through the antenna, customers can deploy state-of-the-art 4X4 MIMO wireless modules, including the latest cellular frequencies, as well as up to 8X8 MIMO for Wi-Fi applications.

“The new MULTI antenna marks the completion of the SENCITY® Road antenna family, empowering customers to overcome all the challenges by providing optimal connectivity,” said Michael Thiel, Product Manager Antennas at HUBER+SUHNER. “Whether in use in public transport, trucks, ambulances or in an agricultural vehicle, our portfolio offers high performance and maximum flexibility to suit any requirement”.

The antenna features outstanding radio frequency (RF) performance with up to 54 different variants combined of cellular (TETRA to 5G), Wi-Fi (up to Wi-Fi 6E) and GNSS (Dual Band option) radiators.

The SENCITY® Road MULTI antenna has a robust design, is easy to install and fully compliant with the ISO16750 automotive standard and covers both the EU and US frequency bands.

HUBER+SUHNER Group

The globally active Swiss company HUBER+SUHNER develops and produces components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. The company serves the three main markets Industry, Communication and Transportation with applications from the three technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency. HUBER+SUHNER products excel in excellent performance, quality, reliability and long service lives - even under the most demanding conditions. Through a global production network, combined with subsidiaries and representatives in over 80 countries, the company is close to its customers worldwide.