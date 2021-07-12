UK medical device leader obtains certified commitment to social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency

WOODSTOCK - OXFORDSHIRE, England, 12th July 2021 - Owen Mumford, a global leader in the design, manufacture and advancement of medical devices, today announced it has been awarded B Corp certification after demonstrating strict compliance to the rigorous requirements of this hard-to-achieve, globally-recognised mark. Owen Mumford, which established its sustainability programme in 2014 and has formally committed to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), now joins a highly respected community of for-profit businesses that are applying growth and profit to the positive gain of the environment and external communities, as well as employees.

B Corp is the standard for a new generation of aspirational brands who are helping to define the future of business in a responsible way. There are now 4,010 B Corps in 77 countries and 153 industries, and over 100,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. The B Corp community in the UK, representing a broad cross section of industries and sizes, comprises over 400 companies.

B Corp certification assesses five areas of impact: governance, community, workers, environment and customers. “Our social and environmental responsibilities have always been high on the agenda at Owen Mumford,” said Jarl Severn, CEO at Owen Mumford. “Submitting ourselves to the rigorous process of B Corp certification is a natural development of our core principles. Companies like ours that operate in the medical sector are used to the demands of a tightly regulated environment. We believe that it is not enough simply to state ethical and environmental aspirations, but it is also critical to achieve a recognised certification. After all, our marketplaces are reliant on top ethical standards to protect environments, professionals and patients. B Corp provides a solid benchmark for continually improving what we do in our business, in the global communities that we are part of and the ones where can make a positive impact.”

Owen Mumford has pioneered the design and manufacture of medical devices such as self-injection, blood sampling and drug delivery for almost 70 years and is the first such company to become part of the B Corp community. This milestone firmly underscores its commitment to making a positive difference on social and environmental impact.

Kate Sandle, Director of Programmes and Engagement of B Lab UK, says “We are delighted to welcome Owen Mumford to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies who are committed to changing how business operates and believe business really can be a force for good. We know that Owen Mumford is going to be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue driving the conversation forward. Welcoming Owen Mumford is an exciting moment because it has an opportunity to lead the way within the medical device industry.”

B Corp certification must be renewed every three years to ensure continuing compliance to the stringent requirements.

About B Corp

B Corp certification addresses the entirety of a business’ operations and covers five key impact areas of governance, workers, community, environment and customers. The certification process is rigorous, with applicants required to reach a benchmark score of over 80 while providing evidence of socially and environmentally responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity and corporate transparency. To complete the certification, the company will legally embed their commitment to purpose beyond profit in their company articles.

About Owen Mumford

Owen Mumford has been at the forefront of medical device innovation for nearly 70 years, creating solutions that improve the delivery of healthcare and home health treatments for people around the world. The products span devices that make blood testing more comfortable, to solutions that make it easier to administer life-saving medication, as well as specimen-collection devices. owenmumford.com