London, U.K., 20 May 2021 – Commercial and business law specialist, Owen White, has appointed Ascertus Limited to implement iManage Work as the firm’s document and email management system in the iManage Cloud. With flexible and remote working expected to become the norm, Ascertus will implement the solution to provide a single repository for emails and documents in structured, matter-specific workspaces, facilitating collaboration and delivering productivity gains to Owen White’s 35 plus lawyers. Ascertus provides document and information lifecycle management solutions to law firms and corporate legal departments across the UK and Europe.

Elaborating on the business requirement for a document and email management system, Jane Masih, Managing Director at Owen White, says, “Covid has speeded up our move to a best practice approach to document and email management and the cloud. During lock down, it became clear that with everyone working remotely, we needed a more efficient way to manage our email traffic and the attachments contained within them so that teams had visibility of the most current matter-related documents. iManage will save us huge amounts of time in sorting, filing and finding documents and enable effortless information sharing. The flexibility of the system will translate into the firm better meeting client and staff needs.”

Jane Masih, Managing Director at Owen White

Owen White has opted to deploy iManage Work in the cloud. Masih adds, “Some of the law firms we spoke to had iManage Work installed on-premises, and were older versions compared to what we would get in the iManage Cloud. We need technology to work for us so that we can stay focussed on servicing clients.”

With a cloud solution, Owen White will always be on the latest version of the software and benefit from the latest functionality. The firm does not require dedicated staff to manage the solution’s administration, maintenance and updates as these are all handled by iManage and Ascertus.

Owen White chose Ascertus based on recommendation from a number of law firms that the organisation works with. Masih, explains, “The fact that Ascertus’ customers were generously giving us their time by coming on Teams calls to take us through their experience of working with the company and using the solution, spoke volumes of Ascertus’ capability and approach to client service. We know Ascertus will hand hold and take us through the deployment step by step to successful adoption. We are very excited.”

Ascertus is widely recognised in the legal industry for its experience and expertise in the iManage portfolio, consultative approach to solution deployment, and user training programmes to ensure technology adoption in customer organisations.

“This project marks Owen White’s first step in its cloud journey. The firm instantly saw the value of a cloud deployment,” Jon Wainwright, Sales Director at Ascertus Limited, says. “With iManage Cloud, they, and their clients, will very quickly realise business benefits – from cost savings through to efficient matter management and service delivery – all enabled by a best practice approach to information management.”

