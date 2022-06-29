Leading legal management consultancy supports a progressive new set

29.06.22 - London // Leading edge legal consultancy Prosperant LLP has completed its latest project, with the launch of Rede Chambers in Hong Kong, the first launch of its kind in over a decade in one of Asia's most competitive legal markets.

Paul Martenstyn

In a unique departure for the traditionally conservative Hong Kong Bar, Prosperant worked with Rede Chambers to take best-in-class operational processes, technology and strategy to operate in a revolutionary new way.

The formation of the set, in common with Prosperant's previous work with London and Singapore sets like the 36 Group, was based upon a client-first approach, improved access to legal talent and management expertise, the development of robust infrastructure and a modern strategy that will deliver sustainable growth and cutting-edge legal practice in Asia's World City.

Rede instructed Prosperant for a three-stage project – developing the business concept and strategy, taking that to brand expression and launch, and then supporting the ongoing management and commercial development of the set – all of which were to be undertaken remotely in London.

Co-Head of Chambers, Horace Wong SC comments: “Prosperant’s founders come with decades of knowledge and experience within the English Bar and the legal sector globally. From the outset, Rede knew we could rely on their help to realise our vision.”

Prosperant’s co-founders and partners, Paul Martenstyn and Jamie White, commenced a remote management consultancy support programme to help get Rede up and running in Hong Kong providing legal services to Hong Kong and the Greater Bay region of the People’s Republic of China.

Martenstyn explains: “The Hong Kong and Greater Chinese market was crying out for a contemporary offering. As such, Rede is the first set of its kind in the area, with members who are relatable and collegiate - people clients will want to work with time and time again because they help ensure the best possible outcomes.”

“First, we developed a business strategy, concentrating on core capabilities, propositions and characteristics, then extending that concept to include genuinely differentiating features. Concurrently, we built a timeline of actions to take us to launch.”

“Second, we took the business concept and expressed it through an identity programme, from naming to logo design, then on to a broad range of marketing expressions on and offline. Alongside that, we worked hard to get all of the operational frameworks ready for day one.”

“Finally, there’s an ongoing commitment for us to support the set in its future commercial development. A key aspect will be identifying high-quality pupils and barristers. Rede is made up of specialists across all seniorities. We continue to coach members on a coaching basis as well as from a practice development perspective.”

Wong comments: “Rede trusted Prosperant to action the extensive to-do list to achieve go-live and pursue our target of being a ground-breaking set.” The 24-member set practises across chancery, complex financial and securities disputes, arbitration and regulatory, urgent applications, fraud, asset tracing, employment and harassment.

Wong concludes: “Prosperant has been, and continues to be, Rede’s enabler for continued success.”

The set marks another successful launch for Prosperant, with a team dedicated to launching innovative new brands into the global disputes market, including Quillon Law, Ghaffari Partners, Avonhurst Resolution and Arbitra. The firm currently has several further launches in the pipeline, alongside significant funding, M&A and strategy mandates with leading law firms and chambers.

NOTE TO EDITORS / Prosperant LLP is a partnership that’s designed to reinvent the world of law. Founded in 2020, the team brings true strategic consulting capabilities to legal services, from top-tier private practice to the most progressive models for the English Bar. The firm sources capital solutions, launches and supports extraordinary new businesses and technologies, and adds strategic momentum and purpose to leading firms with a serious growth and change agenda. It also partners with leading organisations in finance, HR, technology, legal operations, regulatory and brand to deliver truly global support services.