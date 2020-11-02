PK Group is delighted to announce that PK Financial Planning has been ranked 60th on FTAdviser's list of Top 100 Financial Advisers 2020.

Commenting on this achievement, PK Group’s CEO, Patrick Kennedy, said “It’s a great honour to be recognised by FTAdviser as a Top 100 firm. This has been made possible by the professionalism and dedication of our great team who deserve our thanks not only for their hard work but for adapting seamlessly to a virtual model during such difficult times. We look forward with confidence to the future.”

Martin Crawley-Boevey, Head of Financial Planning, added “Our entry into the Top 100 is testament to PK Group’s focus on quality and putting our clients at the centre of everything we do. We are dedicated to our integrated multidisciplinary approach and committed to consolidating our position as a leading financial services and investment management firm.”

About PK Group

Formed in 2003, PK Group helps individuals and owner-managed businesses achieve their financial goals. We are an innovative, London-based team of financial planners, investment managers, tax advisers, accountants and employee benefits specialists. With offices in Richmond, Woking and Sittingbourne, we provide holistic solutions for clients by integrating our service offering. Our vision is to consolidate our position as a leading provider of financial services for both private and corporate clients. Our values, which include trustworthiness, integrity, ambition and courage are designed to influence behaviour and define the firm’s culture.