LONDON, 5th August 2020 PK Group, the leading London-based professional and financial services firm, announces the completion of its acquisition of Trotman & Co, Chartered Accountants, of Surbiton in South West London. The existing team will continue as part of the enlarged firm.

The Trotman team has significant experience in taxation which complements PK Group’s existing tax, financial planning and wealth management businesses. PK Group's holistic approach to accounting, business advice, taxation and wealth management services, will significantly add to the strength and depth of the services which PK will be able to offer to its expanding base of corporate and private clients.

Patrick Kennedy, CEO

Commenting on the completion of the transaction, PK Group's CEO, Patrick Kennedy, said "We are delighted to welcome Geoff Trotman and his dedicated team whose extensive and valuable experience will enrich the high standards of the PK team. We also welcome our new clients who can be assured, not only of the continuance of the high quality of service they have been accustomed to, but also of the benefit of PK's added bandwidth of services."

Geoff Trotman added "This is a very positive move and we are excited at the opportunity to join PK Group as we will now be able to provide a significantly enhanced range of services to our clients."

For more information, please contact PK Group on +44 (0)20 8334 9953 or welcome@pkgroup.co.uk

Formed in 2003, PK Group helps individuals and owner-managed businesses achieve their financial goals. We are an innovative, London-based team of financial planners, investment managers, tax advisers, accountants and employee benefits specialists. With offices in Richmond, Woking and Sittingbourne, we provide holistic solutions for clients by integrating our service offering. Our vision is to consolidate our position as a leading provider of financial services for both private and corporate clients. Our values, which include trustworthiness, integrity, ambition and courage are designed to influence behaviour and define the firm’s culture.