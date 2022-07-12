Global Leader in Testing Solutions and Premier Medical Assisting Association Increase Testing Availability in Support of Growing Demand for Credentialed Medical Assistants

(GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA) — PSI Services LLC (PSI), a leading provider of high-stakes testing solutions, announced today its partnership with the American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA), the only organization devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession. The partnership will enable co-development and administration for the CMA (AAMA)® Certification Exam, making the exam more convenient and accessible for candidates across the country.

PSI’s advanced credentialing solutions allow candidates to promptly register for the exam from a network of over 500 testing sites across the U.S. — increasing CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam testing locations by 77%. Later this year, PSI will implement single sign-on to further streamline the test scheduling experience and minimize web user authentications.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with PSI to make the CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam more widely available to candidates, while benefiting from the latest innovations to greatly streamline and improve the testing experience,” says Vicki Sokolnik, CMA (AAMA), chair of the Certifying Board of the AAMA. “PSI is a thought leader in psychometric services, and their expertise will prove invaluable in building on the quality of the CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam, while helping to maintain and enhance its excellence.”

Medical assisting is one of the nation’s careers growing much faster than average for all occupations, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). With the ever-changing health care landscape, the CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam will continue to evolve, using exam development services provided by PSI.

“We are thrilled to be supporting the mission of the AAMA in delivering more high-quality certified medical assistants and helping them take the next steps in their professional journey,” says Scott Hazlett, Vice President Certification, PSI.

Certification exams like the CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam offer proof that a medical assistant has achieved the highest standards of education and credentialing in the medical assisting field.

Exam candidates may begin scheduling with PSI on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, and begin testing at PSI test centers on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

For more information about the CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam, please visit www.aama-ntl.org or call the AAMA directly at 800/228-2262.

ABOUT PSI

PSI Services LLC (PSI) is a global leader in secure, data-driven workforce solutions, providing best-in-class assessment content through technology. PSI’s Credentialing solutions deliver a science-based approach to testing across sectors, including certification, education and licensure. Leveraging next-generation technology, PSI’s proven test delivery model features world-class security, test development, multimodal and online proctoring and professional services. For more than 70 years, PSI has been a trusted provider to the world’s leading corporations, federal and state government agencies, professional associations, certifying bodies and leading academic institutions.

www.psionline.com

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF MEDICAL ASSISTANTS®

The American Association of Medical Assistants®, the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, was established in 1956 and serves the interests of more than 92,000 medical assisting professionals. The American Association of Medical Assistants provides quality resources and educational opportunities for medical assistants by offering certification, advocacy for quality patient-centered health care, credential acknowledgment and scope-of-practice protection. For more information, visit www.aama-ntl.org.

