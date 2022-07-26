PTV Planung Transport Verkehr GmbH

Basic supply model for any city within a week

A revolution in urban and transportation modelling

Cloud-based process combines smart automation technology with data sources, e.g. from Here, TomTom, OpenStreetMap, GTFS

Model-based decision-making now viable even for small projects

Karlsruhe, 26 July 2022. PTV Group, the market leader for mobility software, launches a new technology to automize the building of standardized transport models for the first time. With PTV Model2Go, basic transportation models can be set up for any city or region worldwide within just a week. Users such as cities, consulting companies or research institutions receive a ready-made foundation on which they can directly implement simple and complex use cases.

Building a base model manually usually takes month and requires lots off knowhow and resources. With PTV Model2Go, users may no longer deal with time-consuming processes such as data collection, data integration, and the technical setup of the model. The new cloud-based process combines smart automation technology with various data sources, including networks from Here or TomTom as well as public General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS) data on public transport networks, and OpenStreetMap data. The automated process of model generation is not only faster and less cost- and resource-intensive, but also significantly less error-prone.

“Model-based analyses often don’t come into use because the model building process is expensive and time-consuming. Thus, Model2Go is a real game-changer in urban and transportation planning. It drastically reduces the time, effort, and cost of model-building, making model-based decisions viable even for small projects”, says Christian U. Haas, CEO of PTV Group. “This is particularly important today, where our mobility is changing very rapidly, and cities must quickly adapt to new challenges."

PTV’s first release of Model2Go is PTV Model2Go Supply, which represents the network supply of different modes of transport. Besides the road network and associated parameters such as route types, speeds and capacities, the automated model also contains the public transport network, timetables, points of interest and structural data. Traffic zones can be generated as well.

The Model2Go Supply model is ready for immediate use after delivery for analysis and visualization for several basic use cases. Examples are accessibility analyses - for cars, bikes, or transit – infrastructure planning or operational planning in public transport. Users can also customize the fundaments of Model2Go with additional data and modelling for more complex use cases, such as transportation studies, potential analysis or in traffic development planning.

In addition to PTV Model2Go Supply, PTV Group is developing a second version of the product called PTV Model2Go Demand which includes observed travel data and will be coming soon.

Model collection: Model2Go around the world

For the product launch and to underline the diversity, PTV experts have built 6 ready-to-use Model2Go example models for the cities of Amsterdam, Atlanta, Berlin, Cape Town, Manila and Paris, for different areas of application. This collection can be extended easily with multiple use cases for any desired city in the world.

The Atlanta model, for example, can be used to assess the existing roadway infrastructure based on network free flow speeds, the number of lanes for all links, junction geometries, and estimates of signal timing. The Berlin model covers all information of the city's public transport supply and enables users to evaluate network and timetable variants and operating concepts.

For more information or a live demo of the PTV Model2Go city collection please contact Stefanie Schmidt (stefanie.schmidt@ptvgroup.com) to arrange an appointment or visit: https://www.myptv.com/en/mobility-software/ptv-model2go

For further information please contact:

Internet: www.ptvgroup.com

Stefanie Schmidt, Lead PR & Communications

Phone: +49-721-9651-7451, stefanie.schmidt@ptvgroup.com

PTV Planung Transport Verkehr GmbH

Haid-und-Neu-Str. 15, 76131 Karlsruhe

To download image material and texts please go to https://company.ptvgroup.com/en/resources/newsroom

PTV. Empowering mobility.

PTV Group is a leading global software company for traffic planning, simulation, and real-time management as well as a provider of optimization solutions for logistics. With more than 40 years of experience in the fields of mobility and logistics, the Germany-based company provides software products based on proprietary algorithms ranging from microscopic and macroscopic modeling and simulation of traffic to real-time traffic management, benefiting more than 2,500 cities and municipalities. In addition, PTV is one of the leading companies providing software for the planning and optimization of logistics processes, especially in the field of route planning and tour optimization. Bridgepoint acquired a majority stake in the company in February 2022 in order to further accelerate its growth together with Porsche Automobil Holding SE, which continues to hold a minority stake in PTV.