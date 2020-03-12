For Innovation, Design, Functionality, Ergonomics and High Quality.

Wollerau, Switzerland; March 12th, 2020 – X-BIONIC®, the Swiss think tank for high-performance sportswear, and global sports brand PUMA, have received the prestigious PLUS X Award for their first collaboration project, the PUMA I X-BIONIC® collection. Shortly after the official launch at the beginning of January 2020, the product line was recognized by the world’s biggest technology, sport and lifestyle contest.

X-BIONIC already holds the title of "The most innovative brand of the year" for the 11th year in a row. This year, X-BIONIC was recognized for a total of 12 different products and product series’, one of which is the "Runbeatable" collection, in collaboration with PUMA®. This whole product series, consisting of 10 limited edition products, got honored with five quality seals at once, namely for innovation, design, functionality, ergonomics and high quality. The award was given out by the Plus X Award expert panel, which is made up of independent expert jurors, who ultimately crowns the winner of the quality seals of the innovation award.

“The award win is a clear signal that we succeed again in creating outstanding innovation and this prize represents the potential of our collaboration. We had no doubt that this collaboration with PUMA would be award-winning,” said Prof. Dr. Bodo W. Lambertz, Founder of X-BIONIC®.

“Every one of our athletes that has tested the PUMA I X-BIONIC collection has loved it – Mondo Duplantis, Erica Kinsey, and Will Claye are amongst those who can’t seem to take it off,” mentioned Matias Infante, Head of Running and Training Marketing for PUMA. “This award is a testament to the quality, innovation, and technology of our performance products.”

Keep performing under all conditions with the PUMA by X-BIONIC® award-winning collection, which is now available in selected PUMA Stores worldwide, on PUMA.com, and on X-BIONIC.com.

The complete press release and product pictures can be found here: http://media.pr.keystone-sda.ch/Projekte/Maerz+2020/X+Bionic+Puma+Plus+X+Award

Media Contacts:

PUMA:

Alberto Turincio Smith, Global PR – alberto.turincio@PUMA.com

X-BIONIC®:

Aitor Henao Soto, Head of Marketing & Communications – aitor.henao@X-BIONIC.com