Software industry veteran joins fast growing Revenue Delivery Platform for B2B SaaS

London & New York, 15th April 2021: Paddle, the Revenue Delivery Platform for B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, has appointed software industry veteran Jimmy Fitzgerald to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Fitzgerald will help Paddle with its mission to supercharge the growth of fast-scaling software businesses everywhere.

Jimmy Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald has worked in the technology industry for more than twenty years and brings a wealth of experience leading and growing enterprise software firms. He joins Paddle from ServiceNow, where he held a number of senior roles over a ten-year period, including Senior Vice President of Customer Outcomes and Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific and Japan, and where he led the company’s customer success, go-to-market and growth strategies. Prior to ServiceNow, Fitzgerald was COO at SaaS price optimisation startup SignalDemand (acquired by PROS) and held senior leadership positions at customer relationship management (CRM) pioneer Siebel Systems (later acquired by Oracle).

As President and COO, Fitzgerald will sit on Paddle’s board and oversee the company’s commercial operations. With global and regional experience working in the B2B software space, Fitzgerald will also focus on guiding Paddle’s global growth, starting with the business’ US expansion.

Jimmy Fitzgerald, President and COO of Paddle, said:

“Now worth over $100bn globally, the SaaS industry is growing faster than any other sector and will continue to do so for years to come. However, despite the enormous opportunity, too many software businesses with great products still struggle to unlock their growth potential. Paddle is solving this problem and over 2000 customers now leverage its revenue delivery platform as a critical growth lever. It was Paddle’s ability to be a strategic partner for SaaS leaders, combined with the company’s global ambitions, that first attracted me to the business. Most important however, was the phenomenal team and culture that co-founders Christian and Harrison have built. The company is scaling rapidly and is about to enter a new phase of growth. It’s a great time to join and I can’t wait to get started.”

Christian Owens, CEO and co-founder of Paddle, said:

“Paddle was created to help B2B SaaS companies grow revenue, while reducing the operational, regulatory and technical burdens of selling software. The last few years have demonstrated the market opportunity for this kind of revenue delivery platform and, as we enter the next phase of growth for the business, there is no one better than Jimmy to join our leadership team, given his track record leading some of the world’s most innovative software companies. This appointment is a key part of our ambitious hiring plans for 2021 and Jimmy will be leading a number of critical initiatives, including expanding our international presence and increasing our share of the enterprise market. We’re delighted to have him onboard.”

About Paddle

The Paddle Revenue Delivery Platform for B2B SaaS companies powers hyper-scale growth across acquisition, renewals and expansion. With Paddle, companies are finally able to transform their revenue delivery infrastructure into a strategic growth lever to respond faster and more precisely to every growth opportunity. Paddle has 140 employees serving over 2,000 software sellers in 245 countries and territories globally. Backed by investors including FTV Capital, Kindred, Notion, and 83North, Paddle aims to define the next wave of B2B SaaS leaders. Visit www.paddle.com or www.twitter.com/PaddleHQ for more information.

