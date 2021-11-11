Aveiro, Portugal, 11 November 2021 – Telecommunications network builders throughout Europe can benefit from a one-stop-shop for consultancy, customised and tailored network equipment and a telecom and datacom marketplace, with the creation of Yelco Group.

Yelco Group’s aim is to ease the pain of expanding telecommunications networks by providing the equipment the customer needs, where they need it, when they need it, in the quantity they want, and at competitive prices.

“Yelco Group represents the coming together of two decades of success in the telco industry, bringing experience and knowledge of EMEA markets. Our Portugal-located laboratory for telecom solutions and team of highly knowledgeable telecoms and datacoms professionals creates a holistic service to consult on, design, and supply the products to meet Europe’s growing connectivity needs”, said André Manteigas, co-founder of Yelco Group.

Yelco Group is composed of Yelco, which offers customised telecoms equipment through Yelco Technologies and a consultancy service specialized in telecommunications through Yelco Consulting.

“If the equipment you need exists, our customers will find it at Yelco Technologies. If it doesn’t, we’ll design and produce it for them. Yelco Consulting helps our customers define their network architecture and assess the best components to build it”, said Manteigas.

The group also includes Twoosk, the B2B Telecom & Datacom Marketplace, and GW Fiber Optics, a manufacturer of highly customizable fiber optic connections, with the quality assurance of a Swiss connector manufacturer.

“We want to help build a future that is increasingly democratic, close, inclusive, sustainable, with more knowledge sharing and value-based telecommunications. The group aims to become a reference in the telecoms industry as a provider of A to Z solutions, helping grow networks more efficiently”, André Manteigas added.

Figures across Europe show that most EU27+UK countries have less than 50% subscriber rate of FTTH/B. Three copper-strong countries – the UK, Germany, and Italy – account for almost 60% of homes left to be passed. Yet funding for gigabit capable networks and investment in independent network providers – altnets – has never been higher.

The German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) has allocated €12 billion (US$14.5 billion) to its digital infrastructure fund. The UK’s Project Gigabit drive allocates £5bn to improving nationwide broadband connections. Figures this year from INCA-Point Topic showed that UK altnets are expected invest nearly £12bn in fiber by 2025.

About Yelco Group

Yelco Group was founded in 2021 to meet the growing demands of network builders and operators throughout Europe, Yelco Group is built on decades of experience in the telecom industry and brings together expertise across network equipment, design and consultation.

Portugal-based Yelco Group is comprised of Yelco, which includes both its Technologies and Consulting arms. The companies are formed from the previous C3T Technologies, Globalwire and FirstApproach Consulting companies, which were founded in 2014.

Yelco’s sister companies Twoosk and GW Fiber Optics are also part of the Yelco Group, and are a B2B Telecoms and Datacoms marketplace and a manufacturer of highly customizable fiber optic connections respectively.

